A 'Hockey Guy' Through & Through, Dylan Strome Emerging As A Vital Leader For Capitals

"A lot of it, what it is, isn't necessarily X's and O's all the time. That's just a small part of it. I think it's their experiences through their career," Carbery explained. "So Dylan Strome, someone that was drafted third overall on his third or had some struggles early in his career of finding his footing and finding his identity as an NHL player. So think about that for Lappy, who can bounce ideas and ask him, 'What were you going through?' And Stromer being able to share some things that helped him along the way. That's so valuable.'"