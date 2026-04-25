How Does Lapierre Fit Into Capitals' Plans? GM Chris Patrick Talks Expectations For Forward After Up-And-Down Year

The Capitals still see the potential in Hendrix Lapierre.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals have some questions to answer surrounding some of their pending free agents, and one that stands out is Hendrix Lapierre.
The 24-year-old forward is set to become an RFA this summer following what was an up-and-down year up with the Capitals.
Lapierre signed a one-year, "prove it" deal last summer and had an impressive preseason to make the team out of camp, but through the first part of the season, struggled to produce while getting limited minutes.
Though he got to stay in the lineup amid injuries to Pierre-Luc Dubois and others, Lapierre struggled to find consistency, though he started to get back to his game and show flashes of his potential in the second part of the campaign while getting some chances to play in the top-6.
Through 74 games, Lapierre totaled four goals and 12 assists for 16 points, along with an even plus-minus rating.
"I think he showed some versatility," general manager Chris Patrick said. "He went on the wing, he played center, He showed that he could move around the lineup a little bit. I think he did get some opportunity. Opportunities higher up with some better players."
Now, going into what could be a busy offseason with Washington wanting to add another scoring forward and bolster the defensive corps, the team also has to decide on whether or not to qualify Lapierre, a 2020 first-round pick, and give him another look.
For Patrick, that decision will be made in due time, and he still sees potential in Lapierre. However, he noted that it will have to translate on the ice sooner rather than later.
"Probably he admitted he didn't do as well as he would have hoped with that (opportunity), so I think for him, he's shown that he can play at this league and play a solid, veteran-type game, limit his mistakes" Patrick explained. "Now, he needs to show that he can produce and be a point-getting guy with his skill-set."