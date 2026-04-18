The Capitals captain knows that he has to train a certain way to stay in NHL shape.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — Having played in all 82 games this past season at 40 years old, Alex Ovechkin knows just how hard it is to keep up with today's NHL.
After all, he's seen the league shift and change over his 21-year tenure, with the game becoming faster and players like Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon bringing more skill, drive, training and different elements to the ice.
"Obviously, you can see the speed of the game is tremendous. Obviously, if you’re McDavid or MacKinnon, it’s an easy game for you, but when you try to battle with them, it’s hard," Ovechkin said, quipping, "I wish I can skate like (Ethen Frank), but everybody's different."
Ovechkin remains undecided on his NHL future, though he did say he's "pretty sure" he hasn't played his last game in the league yet. He still has to consult with family and friends, and then speak to the coaching staff and front office.
If he does come back, the biggest priority for him is that he wants the Capitals to be contenders.
"If I want to come back, it have to be a decision on, first of all, we’re going to make the playoffs and we have to fight for a Cup," Ovechkin said. "That’s probably the biggest thing. Otherwise, if you (look at) different scenarios, like family-wise, health-wise, but team-wise, this is the most important thing for me."
Looking at the current landscape, Ovechkin doesn't deny that it's hard to keep up in today's game, though he's still been able to put up impressive numbers as the greatest goal scorer to ever do it.
Despite suffering a pulled hamstring earlier in the season and other ailments along the way, Ovechkin finished the 2025-26 campaign with another 30-goal season and put up 64 points to lead Washington in scoring.
That said, if he chooses to return to the NHL, he knows he'll have to adjust his training in the offseason, and he's prepared to work with longtime trainer Pavel Burlachenko to make sure he's in the best shape possible to compete and help D.C. be a playoff team.
"Well, it’s up to me, like how I’m going to handle my body, how I’m going to train. Like when you’re in the season and you have a 25-30 minute skate, it’s nice. But in the summer, you have to work your ass off to get better and be in shape," Ovechkin pointed out. "When you’re 20, it’s a normal thing, but when you’re 40, it’s kind of, like, harder and harder every year.
"But I’m going to talk to Pavel and we’re going to figure it out and we’ll see what the decision is going to be. And from that we’re going to prepare."