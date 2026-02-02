Jets Cling To Playoff Push As Red-Hot Stars Await in High-Stakes Divisional Clash

The Winnipeg Jets remain quietly in the playoff hunt after picking up points in ten of their last 14 games, and they will try to keep that momentum going in a very difficult matchup.
Winnipeg faces a Dallas Stars team they would have preferred to see several weeks ago, when Dallas was stuck in a prolonged slump. Since then, the Stars have turned things around, winning five of their last six games.
Both teams are likely treating Monday’s game as a must-win. The Jets are battling tooth and nail for every point as the regular season winds down, while the Stars are pushing to reclaim second place in the Central Division and secure home-ice advantage for what looks like an inevitable first-round matchup against the Minnesota Wild.
Dallas has already edged Winnipeg twice this season, earning two one-goal road victories. Now, the final two meetings shift to the Lone Star State. It sets up a compelling showdown to see whether the Stars can continue their dominance in the series or if Winnipeg’s urgency will be enough to test Dallas to its limits.
That competitiveness starts on the back end, an area many may forget was among the league’s best over the previous two seasons. While this year has looked different, the foundation of that elite defensive structure remains.
During the 17-game skid, Winnipeg still held opponents to an average of three goals per game, an impressive mark considering the number of losses. The bigger issue has been offense, as the Jets have averaged just 2.88 goals per game during that stretch, preventing them from turning close games into wins.
Several forwards rediscovered their form during a four-game winning streak in mid-January, with players like Cole Perfetti and Jonathan Toews stepping up for the first time this season.
That spark has since faded as the Jets have scored only 12 goals over their last seven games, an alarming average of 1.71 goals per game. If general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff plans to add at the trade deadline, offensive help should be a priority.
Winnipeg needs more production beyond its top line. Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Gabe Vilardi continue to carry the load, accounting for six of the team’s 12 goals during this stretch.
Relying on one line for half of the offense is not sustainable with Perfetti chipping in with two goals, while depth forward Cole Koepke has made the most of limited ice time, posting three goals and two assists for five points in his last 12 games while averaging under ten minutes per night. Still, the rest of the lineup must contribute, or Dallas could pull away quickly.
Dallas boasts one of the league’s most dangerous offenses when firing on all cylinders, and unfortunately for Winnipeg, veteran forward Matt Duchene has found his rhythm. The 35-year-old struggled initially after returning from a concussion, noting it took time to feel like himself again.
With five goals in his last four games, that adjustment period appears to be over. During their six-game surge, the Stars have outscored opponents 20 to 14, with contributions coming from all three top forward lines.
Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen form an elite duo on the top line, followed by Jason Robertson, one of the NHL’s hottest players, skating alongside Roope Hintz on the second unit. Duchene anchors the third line and looks poised to continue his scoring run. All three lines present major challenges for the Jets, and if Winnipeg cannot stay sound defensively, the game could slip away early.
Winnipeg: Connor Hellebuyck (13-15-6 record, 2.71 GAA, .902 SV% | VS DAL: 14-11-5 record, 2.53 GAA, .919 SV% in 30 games)
Dallas: Jake Oettinger (20-10-4 record, 2.74 GAA, .898 SV% | VS WPG: 7-4-1 record, 2.69 GAA, .900 SV% in 12 games)
