Jets Edge Flames 2–1 Behind Toews’ First Goal, Scheifele’s Late Winner

The Winnipeg Jets won their fifth straight game on Monday, handing the Calgary Flames their sixth loss of the season when scoring a pair of goals in the third for a late rally in a 2-1 victory.

The game began in a defensive tone, with neither team getting much going offensively through the first period. Calgary broke the stalemate at 13:22 of the 2nd period when Rasmus Andersson fired a long shot through traffic to give the Flames the lead.

From that point on, both teams settled into a grind, not the high‑scoring tilt their recent matchups had often been.

Early in the third, the Jets completely flipped the script and started to look like the Toronto Blue Jays with their late rally. Jonathan Toews, returning after a long layoff, deflected home a power‑play point‑shot at 2:41 to tie the game and marked his first goal as a member of the Winnipeg Jets and his first goal since April 2023.

Then at 15:06 of the third, the already red-hot Mark Scheifele netted the winner on a 2‑on‑1 rush, redirecting a pass from Kyle Connor. Calgary pushed late (including a shot off the post by rookie Samuel Honzek), but couldn’t equalize.

For the Jets, Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves in a strong performance in a narrow victory that was tight every step of the way. On the Flames’ side, rookie netminder Dustin Wolf faced 26 shots and made many solid stops, but conceded the two crucial ones.

Notably, this scoring line with just three goals stands out given how these two teams have matched up recently their last three meetings in Calgary alone all featured eight or more total goals.

For the Flames trailing early in the season, this loss continues their struggles, especially in tight games where they’ve surrendered leads late.

Winnipeg found a way to win a gritty, low‑scoring affair, riding veteran contributions and strong goaltending instead of relying on a high‑octane offensive barrage. The Flames, despite flashes, couldn’t make the most of their chances or hold the lead.

The Jets will look to continue their hot streak when returning home Thursday to play the Seattle Kraken.