Jets Fall To Blackhawks in Toews Return To Chicago

Despite the sentimental backdrop, it was Chicago that controlled much of the night. Winnipeg struggled to find its rhythm early, taking nearly four minutes to register its first shot on goal as the Blackhawks applied immediate pressure. The Jets did get a golden opportunity when Vladislav Namestnikov found the puck on the side of the net with no goalie in sight, but a Blackhawks defenseman slid in to block the attempt at the last second.