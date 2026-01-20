Jets Fall To Blackhawks in Toews Return To Chicago

What was supposed to be a storybook night for Winnipeg Jets fans turned into a frustrating shutout loss, as the Chicago Blackhawks blanked the Jets 2–0 on Monday night.
The evening carried plenty of emotion with Jonathan Toews returning to Chicago, the city where he became a franchise icon and lifted three Stanley Cups. Toews took the opening faceoff with part of the United Center crowd quietly pulling for their former captain that now wears Jets colors, a moment that gave the 37-year-old veteran a visible boost.
Midway through the game, the Chicago faithful rose to their feet for a lengthy standing ovation, a fitting tribute to one of the greatest players in Blackhawks history.
Despite the sentimental backdrop, it was Chicago that controlled much of the night. Winnipeg struggled to find its rhythm early, taking nearly four minutes to register its first shot on goal as the Blackhawks applied immediate pressure. The Jets did get a golden opportunity when Vladislav Namestnikov found the puck on the side of the net with no goalie in sight, but a Blackhawks defenseman slid in to block the attempt at the last second.
Momentum briefly swung late in the first period when penalties to Nino Niederreiter (slashing) and Luke Schenn (holding) handed Chicago a rare two-man advantage. Winnipeg killed both penalties successfully and even earned a power play of its own, but couldn’t capitalize as Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight began to settle in and take over the game.
The Jets found more jump as the game wore on, particularly from the line of Toews, Cole Perfetti, and Gabe Vilardi. Early in the second, Perfetti was sprung in front by a crisp Toews feed, only to be denied by Knight. The trio generated extended offensive-zone time and another prime look when Toews slipped behind the defense for a backdoor chance, again turned aside by a sprawling Knight.
One of Winnipeg’s best moments came late in the second period when defenseman Dylan Samberg caught Chicago in the middle of a line change. Using his speed, Samberg sliced through the neutral zone, cut to the middle, and burst past the remaining defenders for a solo chance, but Knight came up with yet another highlight-reel save.
That missed opportunity proved costly. Moments later, Chicago struck first as Jason Dickinson corralled a bouncing puck in the slot and snapped a quick shot over Connor Hellebuyck’s glove to make it 1–0.
Winnipeg pushed in the third, but Knight remained unbreakable. After a tripping penalty to Perfetti gave the Blackhawks another power play, Hellebuyck did his part to keep the Jets within striking distance, making a sensational diving save on a Connor Bedard one-timer from the low slot after a rebound kicked out from the high slot.
Individually, Gabe Vilardi and Kyle Connor led the Jets with four shots apiece, while fourth-line forward Cole Koepke made the most of his limited 7:06 of ice time, recording two shots and a team-high six hits.
Winnipeg will look to quickly shake off the loss when they return home for the second half of their back-to-back, hosting the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.
