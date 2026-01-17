Jets Host Maple Leafs As Two Of The NHL’s Hottest Teams Collide

The Winnipeg Jets aim to secure their fifth consecutive victory on Saturday night in a primetime home matchup against one of the NHL’s most storied franchises, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Anytime an Eastern Conference powerhouse comes to town, the stage is set for a marquee showdown, and this contest figures to draw attention from across the hockey world.
Both teams enter the game riding impressive winning streaks, with Toronto keeping pace with Winnipeg by posting an 8-1-3 record over its last 12 outings. The Maple Leafs’ recent success has been fueled by a potent offense averaging 4.08 goals per game during that stretch.
Winnipeg has found similar momentum, rediscovering its scoring touch with the third-most goals in the NHL since the calendar flipped to 2026. The Jets have poured in 33 goals over their last eight games, setting the stage for what should be an entertaining, high-energy matchup for fans in Winnipeg, Toronto, and beyond.
Winnipeg’s offense has finally begun to show signs of balance, with nine different skaters recording at least two goals over the past eight games. While those numbers may not jump off the page, they represent meaningful progress for a Jets team that leaned heavily on Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Gabe Vilardi early in the season.
Recently, contributions have come from throughout the lineup. Jonathan Toews has looked rejuvenated, scoring in four straight games. After a breakout 50-point campaign last season, Cole Perfetti is rediscovering his form with a goal and five assists over his last six games. Free-agent addition Tanner Pearson has shaken off a slow start, producing three goals and an assist in his past five games. Even captain Adam Lowry, not typically known for offensive production, has chipped in with two goals and three assists over his last eight contests.
With the entire lineup clicking, some pressure has finally been lifted off reigning MVP Connor Hellebuyck, who has managed to keep his numbers respectable despite the team’s struggles during his return. The Jets, long known for their defensive structure, will look to lean on that identity as they try to slow down a red-hot Toronto offense that has also been getting contributions from unexpected sources.
As expected, stars like William Nylander and captain Auston Matthews remain focal points for the Maple Leafs, but depth scoring has been a major factor in their surge. Bobby McMann, Matias Maccelli, and Nick Robertson have combined for 12 goals during Toronto’s 12-game hot streak. Meanwhile, veterans John Tavares and Matthew Knies have stayed productive as well, each tallying 11 points over that span.
Toronto’s balanced attack will provide a stiff test for Winnipeg, especially with goaltender Joseph Woll likely to get the start. Woll has been outstanding of late, posting a 6-0-2 record with a .902 save percentage over his last eight appearances, setting the stage for a compelling battle between two teams firing on all cylinders.
Winnipeg: Connor Hellebuyck (12-12-4 record, 2.73 GAA, .901 SV% | VS TOR: 8-10-3 record, 3.11 GAA, .904 SV% in 23 games)
Toronto: Joseph Woll (11-4-3 record, 2.73 GAA, .912 SV% | VS WPG: 0-2-0 record, 5.87 GAA, .833 SV% in three games)
