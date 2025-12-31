Jets Look To Halt Losing Streak Against Red Hot Red Wings

As the calendar turns to a new year on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Jets are hoping for a much needed reset as they enter 2026 with the NHL’s worst record. After dropping six straight games, Winnipeg is searching for a major momentum shift and will try to find it in a challenging matchup against one of the league’s hottest teams in the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit is beginning to resemble the dangerous, perennial contender it was more than a decade ago, currently sitting atop an Atlantic Division that includes four of the last six Stanley Cup champions.

The matchup sets the stage for an intriguing showdown, with the Jets still working to rediscover their offensive rhythm. It also features a marquee goaltending duel between two of the league’s top netminders. Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck, the reigning league MVP and a back-to-back Vezina Trophy winner, will look to outshine Detroit’s John Gibson, who has rediscovered his all star form with an 8-1-0 record, a 2.34 goals against average, and a .922 save percentage over his last nine starts entering Wednesday.

Lineup Storylines

Jets head coach Scott Arniel is expected to shake up his lineup once again, moving some of the team’s coldest players down the depth chart while searching for more production from the middle six. Winnipeg’s offense may once again have to lean heavily on its top unit, as Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Gabe Vilardi have combined to score 52 of the Jets’ 106 goals this season, making them one of the most dangerous lines in the NHL.

Arniel has dropped the struggling Vladislav Namestnikov from his role as second line center down to the fourth line, while giving Jonathan Toews another opportunity in the second line center spot after he recorded an assist in Winnipeg’s narrow loss to Minnesota last Saturday.

Captain Adam Lowry finally broke through with his second goal of the season Monday against Edmonton and will look to build on that momentum alongside the streaky Morgan Barron, one of the few Jets forwards consistently contributing offensively. Winnipeg has managed only 11 goals during its six game losing streak, leaving the team desperate for a spark. A strong performance against one of the league’s hottest teams could help turn things around.

For Detroit, Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat and Moritz Seider are all averaging more than a point per game and will need close attention if Winnipeg hopes to stay competitive. The Jets will need a complete defensive effort against a Red Wings offense that is firing on all cylinders, with unexpected contributors such as Andrew Copp, Axel Sandin Pellikka and James van Riemsdyk also entering the matchup in excellent form.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

WPG ML (+100) | DET ML (-120)

WPG +1.5 (-238) | DET -1.5 (+195)

O/U 6.0 Goals

Winnipeg has claimed nine of the last 13 meetings between the teams, including three of its past four visits to Detroit. Even with elite goaltenders on both ends, recent history points toward a high scoring contest, as five of the last six matchups have featured six or more total goals.

Kyle Connor has been a familiar problem for the Red Wings. The Michigan native has recorded eight goals and eight assists for 16 points over his last 11 games against Detroit, frequently reminding hometown fans of what they are missing since his University of Michigan days.

On the other side, Lucas Raymond looks set to continue his success against Winnipeg. The Swedish winger has solved Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck before, collecting three goals and six assists for nine points in his last six games versus the Jets, including five points over his two most recent meetings with Winnipeg.

Goalie Matchup

Detroit: John Gibson (Season: 12-8-1 record, 3.06 GAA, .891 SV% | VS WPG: 5-11-3 record, 3.31 GAA, .891 SV% in 20 games)

Winnipeg: Connor Hellebuyck (Season: 9-9-3 record, 2.53 GAA, .908 SV% | VS DET: 7-5-1 record, 2.78 GAA, .909 SV% in 14 games)

