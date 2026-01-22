Jets Look To Stay Hot When Hosting Defending Champion Panthers

Gustav Nyquist is set to return on the fourth line and will look to spark his game after a quiet stretch, joining fellow struggling forward Morgan Barron, who has just one point in his last seven games after being on pace for a career year. Rounding out the group is a red-hot Tanner Pearson, who has provided a boost to the bottom six with three goals and an assist for four points over his last eight games, as the Jets’ depth continues to contribute in meaningful ways.