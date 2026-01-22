Jets Look To Stay Hot When Hosting Defending Champion Panthers

The Winnipeg Jets will look to keep their momentum going after winning five of their last seven games as they take on one of the league’s toughest opponents Thursday night, hosting the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Winnipeg could benefit from Florida’s heavy travel schedule, as the Panthers may be dealing with fatigue after a six-game road trip, a brief stop back home in Sunrise, and then another quick return to the road.
This will be the first meeting of the season between the two teams, with their last matchup coming in November 2024 during a home-and-home series in which each team won on its own ice. It sets up as a marquee matchup that could surprise some, as a Jets victory would further fuel belief among fans that Winnipeg is truly back in the playoff race.
The Jets are finally beginning to find consistent depth scoring, as a newly formed second line has taken shape and emerged as a legitimate contributor during the team’s recent hot streak. Gabe Vilardi’s move down from the top line has injected energy into the unit alongside Jonathan Toews and Cole Perfetti, with the trio combining for eight goals over the 11 games since the start of the new year.
Meanwhile, Alex Iafallo has seamlessly slotted in next to Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor on the top line, producing five points over his last eight games and helping maintain offensive balance.
Gustav Nyquist is set to return on the fourth line and will look to spark his game after a quiet stretch, joining fellow struggling forward Morgan Barron, who has just one point in his last seven games after being on pace for a career year. Rounding out the group is a red-hot Tanner Pearson, who has provided a boost to the bottom six with three goals and an assist for four points over his last eight games, as the Jets’ depth continues to contribute in meaningful ways.
Winnipeg now faces a Panthers team that has leaned heavily on its stars of late, posting a 6-7-1 record over its last 14 games. Florida is dealing with mounting injuries, with Brad Marchand and Seth Jones expected to be out, while Aleksander Barkov and Dmitry Kulikov remain on injured reserve.
Still, the Panthers welcome back a major piece in Matthew Tkachuk and boast a deep lineup featuring three capable scoring lines that can pose problems for the Jets. Adding to the intrigue is a marquee goaltending matchup, as Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck goes head-to-head with Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky in what should be an elite duel between two of the league’s best.
Winnipeg: Connor Hellebuyck (Season: 12-13-5 record, 2.71 GAA, .902 SV% | VS FLA: 9-4-0 record, 3.05 GAA, .910 SV% in 13 games)
Florida: Sergei Bobrovsky (Season: 6-6-2 record, 2.76 GAA, .905 SV% | VS WPG: 6-11-2 record, 3.41 GAA, .888 SV% in 21 games)
