Jets’ Offense Takes Off, Netting Eight Goals on Stars in Dominant Comeback Showing

Winnipeg Jets
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Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2026 3:42 PMPublished Nov 13, 2026 3:42 PM
On Thursday, the Winnipeg Jets kept rolling, winning their fifth straight game with a dominant 8-3 victory over the Dallas Stars and ending a dubious history in Dallas. It was Dallas that came out on top early.
Goals from Roope Hintz and depth forward Arttu Hyry gave the Stars a 2-0 lead by the end of the first period. The resilient Jets answered, starting with Dylan Samberg and Mark Scheifele evening the score before Dallas battled back again.
Recent signing and 20-year NHL veteran David Perron, playing in one of his first games with the Stars, scoring his first goal of the season to restore the lead.
Then the Jets' depth took over with Dawson Mercer continuing his hot streak, scoring twice to close the period, and Scheifele added his second of the frame. The period ended with six total goals, five of them by Winnipeg.
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The scoring continued in the third, started by Kyle Connor, who has been enjoying an epic start to the season and scored his stunning 16th goal of the season, while a fairly cold Gabe Vilardi got in on the act with his second goal of the year. Cole Koepke then added his third of the season to make it an eight-goal night.
Several Jets had standout performances like the lethal top line of Vilardi, Connor and Scheifele, who each finished with three points. Mercer's two goals headlined the depth scoring, Cole Perfetti added a pair of assists, and Brayden Yager and Morgan Barron each had an assist.
On the back end, the recently returned Josh Morrissey and Samberg were the best pairing of the night, finishing a combined plus-four. In goal, Stuart Skinner made big saves when needed, stopping 30 of 33 shots for his seventh win of the season.
Winnipeg looks to keep the momentum going against some easier competition, starting Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.
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