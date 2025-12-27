Jets Seek Fresh Start, Face Red-Hot Wild in Crucial Divisional Clash

The Winnipeg Jets benefited from a much-needed holiday pause, allowing players to head home and regroup as the second half of the season gets underway. Winnipeg sits near the bottom of the Western Conference with a 15-17-3 record, a standing shaped largely by an extended slump. The Jets closed the pre-break schedule with a league-worst 6-14-3 record over their final 23 games, highlighting the need for a reset.

That opportunity comes against a surging Minnesota Wild team chasing an important divisional win. The matchup carries significant playoff implications for Winnipeg, as the Jets look to regain momentum while also keeping points away from a key rival. It sets up as a marquee contest for fans eager to see if the Jets can begin turning things around.

Lineup Storylines

Offensively, Winnipeg continues to lean heavily on its top forward trio of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Gabe Vilardi, who have carried much of the scoring load. They have also received timely production from depth winger Morgan Barron.

The 27-year-old Halifax native is tracking toward a career season with 12 points in 29 games, fueled by a strong stretch that saw him post four goals and one assist over his final six games before the break. While Barron has found another gear, the Jets are still waiting for increased output from other areas of the lineup.

Cole Perfetti and Vladislav Namestnikov have gone quiet on the second line, and recent additions Jonathan Toews and Gustav Nyquist have yet to provide consistent offense. Winnipeg will need answers soon or risk seeing the season slip further away.

Minnesota presents a daunting challenge, having surged in the opposite direction as the Wild have been among the league’s hottest teams, posting a 15-3-2 record over their final 20 games before the break. That run ties them with Colorado for the best stretch in the NHL during that span. The defensive pairing of Hughes and Brock Faber has been dominant and now ranks among the most dangerous in the league.

Despite moving key forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren in the Hughes trade, Minnesota has retained impressive depth. Kirill Kaprizov remains the offensive centerpiece alongside veteran Mats Zuccarello, while Matt Boldy provides scoring punch on the second line and Vladimir Tarasenko has enjoyed a resurgence in a third-line role. The Wild will be a major test for the Jets, who will need a strong, complete effort to keep pace.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

WPG ML (-105) | MIN ML (-115)

WPG +1.5 (-250) | MIN -1.5 (+200)

O/U 6.0 Goals

The Jets and Wild have already faced off twice this season, with each team taking a win on the road. Minnesota will aim to repeat that success while continuing their recent hot streak, though it won’t be easy. Their earlier win in Winnipeg marked their first road victory there in five tries, and the Wild have not won back-to-back games in Winnipeg since early 2023.

Recent matchups between these teams have shifted from high-scoring affairs to more defensive battles, with four of their last five meetings seeing five goals or fewer. Both goaltenders add to the likelihood of a low-scoring contest. Connor Hellebuyck has been dominant against Minnesota, winning seven straight starts while allowing just ten goals and posting a .955 save percentage. The Wild are expected to counter with their own standout netminder, Jesper Wallstedt, who has one more win than Hellebuyck this season and solid career numbers against Winnipeg after two previous meetings.

Goalie Matchup

Winnipeg: Connor Hellebuyck (Season: 9-8-2 record, 2.48 GAA, .912 SV% | VS MIN: 16-10-2 record, 2.51 GAA, .920 SV% in 31 games)

Minnesota: Jesper Wallstedt (Season: 10-2-2 record, 2.10 GAA, .933 SV% | VS WPG: 1-1-0 record, 2.52 GAA, .911 SV% in two games)

