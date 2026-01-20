Jets Seek Quick Rebound in Divisional Clash Versus Blues

The Winnipeg Jets were looking for a big momentum swing Monday, looking for a win on the road in Jonathan Toews' return to Chicago but they saw their recent momentum cut short as they entered the game with the fourth-best offense of the new year but left with no goals and a 2-0 defeat.
It was a surprising loss for a Jets team that has been starting to look more complete over the last couple weeks but ran into a hot goalie with Chicago's Spencer Knight. Now Winnipeg returns home with still some momentum on their side after winning four of their last six games and will look for a bounce back effort when taking on a divisional rival in the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.
The Blues have endured a difficult season, posting a 19-22-8 record that has prompted them to make several top-end players available ahead of the trade deadline as they search for a spark to turn things around.
They’ve lost four of their last six games and come into Tuesday’s matchup riding a six-game road losing streak. With both teams eager to gain momentum, a victory for either side could prove significant in what promises to be an exciting rivalry showdown.
Winnipeg has been one of the league’s hottest offensive teams since the calendar flipped to 2026 and will look to continue rediscovering that form, particularly on home ice where signs of improvement have already emerged. Although the Jets have just four wins in their last ten games, only two of those losses came in regulation, allowing them to collect points in eight of their last ten outings.
That consistency has helped them climb the standings and move within striking distance of a playoff spot, though Monday’s loss leaves them still nine points back of the final wild-card position.
St. Louis sits two points ahead of Winnipeg while also having two additional overtime losses, setting the stage for a crucial matchup as both teams search for much-needed points. The meeting also rekindles a rivalry from last season’s playoffs, when the Jets eliminated the Blues in seven games. Kyle Connor was dominant in that series, recording four goals and eight assists for 12 points in seven games.
Connor’s top-line partnership with Mark Scheifele and Gabe Vilardi has once again driven Winnipeg’s offense this season. The trio has combined for 65 goals, accounting for roughly 45 percent of the team’s total scoring, and has added 13 goals over the Jets’ ten games since the start of the new year.
Encouragingly, the depth scoring that had been missing is beginning to emerge. Jonathan Toews, Cole Perfetti, and Alex Iafallo have chipped in a combined eight goals over the past ten games, with Perfetti also contributing six assists. The Jets’ top six is finally rounding into form and no longer relying solely on the top line to shoulder the load.
Winnipeg will aim to deliver a complete effort against a Blues team that features dangerous individual talent but is mired in an offensive slump. St. Louis has managed a league-low 25 goals over its last 12 games, with just three players averaging more than half a point per game during that stretch.
Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich lead the way with only six points apiece. The Blues are overdue for an offensive reset and will hope it does not come at Winnipeg’s expense.
When these two teams met earlier this season, scoring was hard to come by, with St. Louis eking out a 1–0 victory. Tuesday’s matchup could unfold in similar fashion.
Winnipeg: Eric Comrie (Season: 7-9-1 record, 3.33 GAA, .884 SV% | VS STL: 2-0-0 record, 1.93 GAA, .925 SV% in two games)
St. Louis: Joel Hofer (Season: 11-9-2 record, 2.76 GAA, .904 SV% | VS WPG: 3-2-1 record, 1.69 GAA, .939 SV% in six games)
