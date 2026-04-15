Jets Suffer Third Straight Decisive Loss in Penultimate Game Of Season vs Mammoth

Mammoth crushes Jets' playoff hopes with decisive win. Young talent shows flashes amid another multi-goal defeat, highlighting future questions.
The Winnipeg Jets dropped their penultimate game of the season Tuesday night, falling 5-3 to the Utah Mammoth in their third straight multi-goal loss.
Winnipeg struggled to generate early momentum, surrendering the game’s opening goal to Logan Cooley in the first period before Nick Schmaltz extended the lead early in the second. The Jets responded when Kyle Connor netted his 39th goal of the season on the power play, but Utah quickly regained control.
Schmaltz added his second goal of the night, and JJ Peterka followed with another tally to give the Mammoth a commanding 4-1 advantage. Winnipeg made a push in the third period, with goals from Mark Scheifele and Isak Rosen cutting the deficit to one, but the comeback fell short as Alex Kerfoot sealed the win with an empty-net goal.
Despite the loss, goaltender Eric Comrie turned in a busy performance, making 31 saves on 35 shots. The total matched his third-highest save count in a game this season.
The defeat continues a difficult close to the season for Winnipeg, which remained in the playoff race late but ultimately fell short. With little left to play for in the standings, the focus has shifted toward evaluating young talent and planning for the future.
Top prospect Brayden Yager, who made his NHL debut Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights, was held out of the lineup. Still, the Jets iced a roster featuring several promising young players.
On defense, Ville Heinola returned to action for the first time since early March, logging just under 15 minutes and finishing with a plus-one rating. Up front, Brad Lambert, Rosen, and Nikita Chibrikov all saw limited ice time as they continue to push for larger roles next season.
Rosen stood out among the group, scoring his sixth goal of the year on the power play and providing one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing night for Winnipeg.
With one game remaining, the Jets will look to close out the season on a more positive note while continuing to assess the pieces that could shape their future.
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