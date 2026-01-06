Line Combinations: Jets vs. Golden Knights

The Winnipeg Jets return home Tuesday, concluding a three-game road trip with a chance to rebound against one of the Western Conference’s toughest opponents, the Vegas Golden Knights. Both teams enter the matchup facing more adversity than expected this season as Winnipeg seeks to end a nine-game losing streak, while Vegas looks to snap a five-game skid of its own.

For the Jets, the stakes are especially high, as they sit at the bottom of the NHL standings and need a win to regain momentum. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights remain firmly in playoff contention with a 17-11-12 record, making this game pivotal as they aim to restore confidence and get back on track in the Pacific Division. With both teams desperate for a reset and returning to home ice, the matchup promises another tight, hard-fought contest between two consistently competitive franchises.

Winnipeg is shaking up its lineup in an effort to jumpstart its season. Head coach Scott Arniel has reunited Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Alex Iafallo on the top line, hoping their previous chemistry will translate into both offensive output and stronger defensive play. The second line now features breakout winger Gabe Vilardi alongside Cole Perfetti and Jonathan Toews, adding a more reliable two-way presence to balance scoring and defense.

The bottom six also features new combinations, including Morgan Barron skating with Adam Lowry and Nino Niederreiter, and a veteran trio of Tanner Pearson, Gustav Nyquist, and Vladislav Namestnikov aiming to provide secondary scoring. Defensively, the lineup remains mostly intact, with Haydn Fleury a potential return on the bottom pairing.

Vegas will be missing several key players, including Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, William Karlsson, and starting goalie Adin Hill, though Jack Eichel is back to anchor a potent top six. Goaltending will be critical, with Connor Hellebuyck starting for Winnipeg against Carter Hart, who has been flawless against the Jets in five career starts. Limiting Vegas’s top forwards while generating early pressure on Hart could be the key for Winnipeg to secure a much-needed victory.

Jets Clash With Golden Knights, Both Look to Snap Long Skids

Two struggling teams, the Jets and Golden Knights, aim to end lengthy losing streaks. One desperately needs a win to escape last place.

The Jets will battle the Golden Knights at 7:00 PM central time from Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Winnipeg Jets Expected Line Combinations for Tuesday, January 6th vs. Vegas:

Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo

Perfetti-Toews-Vilardi

Barron-Lowry-Niederreiter

Pearson-Namestnikov-Nyquist

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Fleury-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Healthy scratches, Koepke, Miller

Suspended: Stanley

