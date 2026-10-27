Line Combinations: Jets vs Panthers

Winnipeg Jets
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James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images
James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2026 7:47 PMPublished Oct 27, 2026 7:47 PM
Desperate to snap a five-game skid, Winnipeg turns to Clay Stevenson to stifle Florida’s struggling offense and reclaim their historical dominance over the visiting Panthers.
On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Jets find themselves in a must-win situation as they take on the Florida Panthers, looking to put an end to their five-game losing streak.
It marks Winnipeg’s longest skid since January, when the club dropped 11 consecutive games. Before that, the Jets’ last stretch of at least five straight losses came in March 2024, when they lost six in a row. Extended slumps have been uncommon for Winnipeg, and the team will be eager to put this one behind them as quickly as possible.
Tuesday’s matchup could present an opportunity to do just that as the Jets have enjoyed considerable success against Florida in recent years, winning six of their last eight meetings dating back to December 2022. That includes their most recent encounter on January 31, when Winnipeg secured a 2-1 victory with Eric Comrie between the pipes.
This time around, another backup goaltender is expected to get the call, with Clay Stevenson to make his fourth start of the season. The 27-year-old faces another challenging assignment but has shown he can handle the pressure. The Drayton Valley, Alberta native should have a reasonable opportunity to keep the Panthers in check, considering Florida owns the 11th-worst in the NHL with a 2.83 goals per game average.
Stevenson has also impressed in recent appearances, holding his own against the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes with a 34-save performance after turning aside 29 shots against the Pittsburgh Penguins in his first start and win of the season. Through three starts, he owns a respectable 3.08 goals-against average and will look to give Winnipeg the goaltending it needs to get back on track.
The Jets offense will hope to bail out their goaltender as they have rarely this season. After managing just one goal at the Heritage Classic versus the Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg now ranks fourth-worst in the NHL in scoring, averaging only 2.45 goals per game.
The club will be hoping to take advantage of a Florida team expected to start Akira Schmid, who has surrendered at least three goals in four of his six starts this season and allowed five goals on 30 shots in his lone career start against Winnipeg when playing for the New Jersey Devils in 2023.
Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Sunday, October 25 vs. Montreal:
Connor-Scheifele-Perfetti
Iafallo-Björck-Vilardi
Rosén-Lowry-Mercer
Koepke-Barron-Niederreiter
Samberg-Pionk
Ferraro-Salomonsson
Fleury-DeMelo
Stevenson
Healthy Scratches: Bauer, Lambert
Injured: Morrissey, Namestnikov, Bjugstad
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