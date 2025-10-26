Moose Drop Fifth Straight In Heartbreaker As Wolves Rally For Overtime Win

The Manitoba Moose came close to ending their torrid four-game losing streak by holding a 3-2 lead entering the final period before giving up a tying goal in the third. They would go on to lose, marking their fifth straight loss.

Forward Walker Duehr stood out for Manitoba with two goals, while goaltender Thomas Milic turned aside 27 shots in a strong effort. Chicago’s Domenick Fensore was the difference-maker, scoring twice, including the overtime winner, while Nikita Quapp stopped 31 shots to secure the victory for the Wolves.

The Moose started with energy, striking first when Phil Di Giuseppe redirected a Danny Zhilkin shot just minutes into the game. Chicago responded soon after through Nikita Pavlychev, sending the teams to intermission tied 1–1. The Wolves briefly pulled ahead early in the second before Duehr helped lift the Moose with a pair of goals.

The former Calgary Flames winger tied it after capitalizing on a turnover behind the net, then notched another less than two minutes later on a setup from Mason Shaw to restore the lead at 3–2. The point for apple for Shaw was his 100th in the AHL with the Moose hoping to hold onto the win for their new captain.

Despite controlling much of the play in the third, sadly this didn't happen as Manitoba couldn’t hold on. Chicago’s Dominik Badinka tied it midway through the period, and after regulation ended even, Fensore sealed the win just 34 seconds into overtime with a wrist shot from the slot.

The Moose will try to shake off the loss and turn their attention to a two-game road series next week, facing the Tucson Roadrunners in a back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Manitoba Moose Bring Back Signature Blue Third Jerseys

A splash of signature blue returns as the Manitoba Moose chase a fresh start and renewed on-ice success.

