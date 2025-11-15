Skidding Jets Seek Redemption Against Struggling Flames

On Saturday, the Winnipeg Jets desperately look to snap a horrid losing skid, dropping four of their last five games. They get what appears to be an easier matchup when taking on the last place Calgary Flames, who are coming off a win Thursday versus the San Jose Sharks but are still 5-12-2 on the season.

This all-Canadian showdown could surprise fans as one of the day’s best, with the teams sharing a tightly contested history. The Jets hold a narrow 28-24-1-2 all-time edge across 55 meetings, including two earlier this season, both won by Winnipeg.

Defensive Lapses from Jets' Stars Highlight Recent Collapse

Stars' offensive forwards falter defensively, fueling Winnipeg's losing streak. Their top unit must rediscover responsible play to reverse the collapse.

Lineup Storylines

Winnipeg’s top forward unit has been both its greatest strength and its biggest liability, as defensive lapses continue to undermine their offensive talent. A team once known for its elite defensive structure has stumbled lately, surrendering 17 goals across the last five games. Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi are tied for the second-worst even-strength goal differential in the NHL over that stretch at minus-eight. Although the pair has combined for one even-strength goal and three on the power play, their defensive impact has been lacking.

Connor’s numbers are even more concerning, carrying a minus-nine overall goal differential after being on the ice for four goals against while shorthanded. The Jets will need a significantly improved defensive effort on Saturday, and they’ll have an opportunity to rebound against a Flames offense that has managed just four goals in its last four games.

Calgary, meanwhile, has only two players averaging more than half a point per game, placing added pressure on stars Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau to elevate their play. The Flames will also be leaning heavily on youth, dressing seven players aged 24 or younger in the starting lineup.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

WPG ML (-130) | CGY ML (+110)

WPG -1.5 (+185) | CGY +1.5 (-227)

O/U 5.5 Goals

The Jets have taken five of their last six meetings with the Flames, including back-to-back victories on the road in Calgary. While Winnipeg’s strong defensive play and Calgary’s inconsistent offense point toward a potential low-scoring matchup, recent history suggests the opposite. These teams have combined for seven or more goals in six of their last eight clashes, with the Flames often catching the Jets off guard by scoring three or more goals in five of those contests.

Nazem Kadri is a good bet to spark things early. He enters Saturday on a four-game point drought, yet he has developed into a dependable 75-plus-point player in recent seasons. The 35-year-old center has produced 25 points consisting of 15 goals and 10 assists in 28 career games against Winnipeg. The Jets will need to keep the London, Ontario native in check while also generating offense from deeper in their lineup, including captain Adam Lowry, who is still searching for his first goal since returning from injury.

Lowry, 32, is coming off his third straight campaign with at least 34 points and continues to be one of the league’s premier two-way centers. He delivered clutch scoring last postseason by notching four goals, including the Game 7 winner in the opening round against St. Louis. Although he has recorded only 11 points, with five goals and six assists, in 34 career games versus Calgary, his current drought is unlikely to last much longer. He will continue to benefit from skating alongside the reliable Nino Niederreiter. The pair combined for a goal in Winnipeg’s 5–3 victory over Vancouver last Tuesday.

Jets Get Health Boost as Early-Season Breakout Attends Practice

Barron and Koepke return to practice, igniting hope for the Jets' struggling lineup and a potential resurgence.

Goalie Matchup

Winnipeg: Connor Hellebuyck Expected (Season: 7-6-0 record, 2.49 GAA, .914 SV% | VS CGY: 15-8-1 record, 2.15 GAA, .928 SV% in 26 games)

Calgary: Dustin Wolf Expected (Season: 5-10-1 record, 3.03 GAA, .900 SV% | VS WPG: 1-4-0 record, 3.07 GAA, .914 SV% in five games)

