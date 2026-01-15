Surging Jets Aim To Upset Wild As Momentum Swings in Winnipeg’s Favor

The Wild have started to slip after catching lightning in a bottle to start the season with a 4-3-4 record over their last 11 games. Despite this, they still hold a healthy lead for the third spot in the Central division with a 26-12-9 record this season. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two clubs with each game being very tight. Minnesota has won two straight while Winnipeg won their first matchup of the season. Two of their three matchups were decided in overtime while the one decisive win came when the Wild were able to shut out the Jets in a 3-0 road win.