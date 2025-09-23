Toews Set For Jets Debut in Preseason Clash With Oilers Tuesday

The Winnipeg Jets play second preseason game Tuesday in an all-Canadian matchup versus the Edmonton Oilers.

The Winnipeg Jets look to rebound after a loss in the preseason opener when taking on a Canadian rival in the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The Jets have made a habit of slow starts, losing five of their last six preseason openers. They’ve had recent preseason success against Edmonton however, holding an 3-0-1 record over their last four exhibition matchups.

The most notable storyline heading into Tuesday is the Jets debut of hometown native Jonathan Toews. He will be playing with his future linemates during the season in Cole Perfetti and Gustav Nyquist.

In their 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild on Sunday, Winnipeg blew a 2-0 first period lead and with Morgan Barron and Danny Zhilkin scoring the Jets goals. It was a tough night for recent AHL signee Phillip Di Giuseppe, who was a -2 on the night and will be looking to redeem himself over the next few preseason games in hopes of earning a spot back on an NHL roster.

A name to look out for as a possible contender to be on the Jets main roster is Elias Salomonsson, who was the primary assist on Barron's goal but still suffered a -1 rating on the night. He'll need to bounce back as he has a real chance to make the main roster and work in as a seventh defenseman. Salomonsson could even earn regular minutes if he slots in behind the 35-year-old Luke Schenn and the veteran gets injuried.

The dynamic duo of Kevin He and Zhilkin was a sight to see in the opener as the two combined on a highlight reel goal and got fans excited about what the future may hold with the two young prospects. He was optioned back to the OHL to play with the Niagara Icedogs but Zhilkin will continue to get an extended look. The Russian winger has made a name for himself after recording two goals and two assists through two prospect games last week in Montreal.

At training camp, Zhilkin was placed in a group with the likes of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi, which is a good sign as many have noted that Zhilkin is a curious player that is always looking to improve his game and will ask questions with few better players to ask then the Jets elite top line trio. The Jets former third round pick in 2022, has since posted just 17 points in 97 games over two years with the Manitoba Moose but his continual desire to improve has made him a favorite among the coaching staffs.

“[Zhilkin]’s had some conversations with people within our organization, not only (Moose head coach) Mark Morrison, but [Kevin Cheveldayoff], Jimmy Roy, different people have talked to him,” Arniel said following the preseason opener “That’s got him thinking about what it takes to play at this level, I watched that game in Montreal and I saw the highlights of the second game and he was one of our best players there and again, he was good tonight.”

Jets Make Six Roster Cuts, Send Kevin He Back to Junior

The Winnipeg Jets announced six roster transactions on Monday afternoon.

Salomonsson and many others will look to bring their best when hosting the defending back-to-back Western Conference Champions. Click Here if you want to check out more expanded storylines on the Jets training camp roster.