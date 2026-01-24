Two Hot Offenses, Two Star Goalies: Jets, Red Wings Set for Must-Watch Clash

Detroit has been the NHL’s hottest club, rolling to an 18-5-3 record over its last 26 games and sitting just one point back of the Atlantic Division lead. After once struggling with depth scoring much like the Jets, the Red Wings have found it in abundance, getting meaningful contributions throughout their lineup and establishing themselves as one of the toughest teams to beat. Winnipeg will aim to slow the pace, impose its structure, and lean on the style of play that has kept games tight in recent weeks.