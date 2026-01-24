Two Hot Offenses, Two Star Goalies: Jets, Red Wings Set for Must-Watch Clash

The Winnipeg Jets are finally gaining traction in their push toward the playoffs, earning points in eight of their last ten games and posting a 5-2-3 record during their recent surge.
Since the start of the new year, they’ve iced the league’s 11th-ranked offense and are looking to rewrite the narrative of their season. At this point last year, Winnipeg sat among the NHL’s elite, and on Saturday they’ll face a Detroit Red Wings team following a similar script.
Detroit has been the NHL’s hottest club, rolling to an 18-5-3 record over its last 26 games and sitting just one point back of the Atlantic Division lead. After once struggling with depth scoring much like the Jets, the Red Wings have found it in abundance, getting meaningful contributions throughout their lineup and establishing themselves as one of the toughest teams to beat. Winnipeg will aim to slow the pace, impose its structure, and lean on the style of play that has kept games tight in recent weeks.
The Jets’ top six is beginning to click, highlighted by Gabe Vilardi’s move to the second line and Alex Iafallo’s return to the first. While the pairing of Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor remains the focal point, Winnipeg has uncovered a new offensive duo in Cole Perfetti and Jonathan Toews. After slow starts to the season, the two have found chemistry together, with Vilardi providing a much-needed spark to the unit as they’ve taken off since.
Since the Jets’ offensive reset to begin 2026, Perfetti and Toews have each recorded eight points over the last 12 games, while Vilardi leads the group with 11 points in that span. Iafallo has also capitalized on his top-line opportunity, tallying three goals and three assists for six points over his last 12 games. Winnipeg will need that production to continue Saturday, as they face one of the league’s deepest offenses, with nearly every Detroit line contributing on a nightly basis.
For the Red Wings, the usual threats remain Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond atop the lineup, but the biggest breakout has come from the second line. Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat have been electric together, while veteran center Andrew Copp has flourished between them and is on pace for a career season.
Further down the lineup, James van Riemsdyk has turned back the clock on the third line, tying Larkin for the team’s second-most goals since November 24 with 13, while adding eight assists for 21 points over 26 games.
Two red-hot offenses will collide, and the goaltending matchup promises to be just as compelling. Winnipeg counters with back-to-back Vezina Trophy winner and reigning league MVP Connor Hellebuyck, who has looked human of late with a 3-7-6 record, a 2.87 goals-against average, and a .890 save percentage. Still, signs of a turnaround are there, as he’s allowed just two goals over his last two starts heading into Saturday.
He’ll be tested by Detroit’s John Gibson, the hottest goaltender in the NHL. The former longtime Duck enters on a seven-game winning streak, sporting a 16-2-0 record, a 2.05 goals-against average, and a .929 save percentage over his last 18 starts. Gibson has led the league in several key categories during this stretch and has been instrumental in keeping Detroit competitive throughout its surge.
All signs point to a marquee matchup and one that should deliver must-watch hockey.
Winnipeg: Connor Hellebuyck (Season: 12-13-6 record, 2.65 GAA, .903 SV% | VS DET: 7-6-1 record, 2.73 GAA, .908 SV% in 15 games)
Detroit: John Gibson (Season: 20-9-1 record, 2.67 GAA, .904 SV% | VS WPG: 6-11-3 record, 3.20 GAA, .893 SV% in 21 games)
