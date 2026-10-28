3 Forwards Winnipeg Could Target to Jumpstart Sluggish Offense

Winnipeg Jets
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Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2026 6:18 PMPublished Oct 28, 2026 6:18 PM
With the Jets’ scoring depth stalled, Kevin Cheveldayoff must look beyond his core stars. From veteran snipers to high-upside youngsters, these three trade targets could ignite Winnipeg’s stagnant offense.
It's been a rough season for the the Winnipeg Jets offense, who still have star talents like Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Gabe Vilardi and Cole Perfetti. However, the rest of the forward group needs to start chipping in as they've scored just 28 goals as a team this season, tied for fourth-fewest in the NHL.
Since their Presidents Trophy win, the Jets key four forwards done all the heavy lifting with 135 of Winnipeg's 257 goals, which is again amongst the league's bottom five during that span. If they want to turn things around, they will need to make quick adjustments and around the league, there are a couple avaliable options that they could look to explore.
Bryan Rust
While he is currently on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury, Rust could be the major swing and jolt to the offense that Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff is looking for.
The 34-year-old winger is on the back nine of his career but has still proven to be a lethal goal scorer with three goals and two assists for five points in seven games this season. Prior to this year, he is coming off back-to-back 65-point seasons and even while missing some time with injuries, has recorded 45 or more points in six of the last seven years.
It would be an aggressive move by the Jets but one they could make as Rust does not have trade protection and carries a modest $5.125 million cap hit. If the Penguins continue their current trajectory, they appear to not inline to make the playoffs with the third-worst record in the East. If they start selling off pieces like Rust for future assets, Winnipeg could jump at the oppurtunity and bring in a major addition to the top-six.
Alex Laferriere
It's been a tough start to the season for the Kings, currently sitting at 3-6-2 and if things don't get better, they could look to offload pieces and one of them could be their 25-year-old impact forward.
Laferriere would be an expensive option like Rust, as he is young and carries more upside. He has no trade protection and is on a very favorable contract with a $4.1 million cap hit this season and the next.
The Chatham, New Jersey native also carries the 45-point upside of a middle-six winger and could have an even higher ceiling with nine points in 11 games so far this season. He carries position availability at center or wing and could give Winnipeg a long-term fixture in their middle-six.
Ivan Miroshnichenko
The Washington Capitals are looking to move off their former 20th overall pick after just 55 games of NHL experience under his belt and could present a great chance for the Jets to buy low.
The 22-year-old Russian import is still on his entry-level deal, so his cap hit would be minimal and could be brought in at little cost with the expense being what they would have to give up. The return to Washington could potentially look similar to the Egor Chinakhov deal between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins, where the Penguins forked over a depth forward and two mid-round picks.
So far in his career, Miroshnichenko has just six goals and eight assists for 14 points and despite seeing top line minutes at times in Washington this season, has still struggled to produce.
A fresh outlook could be good for Miroshnichenko and be exactly what he needs with any team adding him looking to take a low-risk, high-reward shot on him and that could be Winnipeg.
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