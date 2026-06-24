3 Forwards Winnipeg Should Target in Free Agency
To spark a stagnant offense, Winnipeg must prioritize proven finishers and physical presence. These three versatile targets could provide the scoring depth and grit necessary for a deep postseason run.
With free agency set to open next Wednesday, the Winnipeg Jets find themselves at a familiar crossroads as a team with genuine Stanley Cup aspirations but in need of the depth scoring that has recently eluded them.
The Jets averaged just 2.79 goals per game this past season, a mark that tied the New York Islanders for seventh-worst in the entire NHL. While some names have already come off the board in Jason Dickinson and Bobby McMann among those recently re-signed or extended elsewhere, a handful of intriguing options remain available, and Winnipeg would be wise to pursue at least one of them aggressively.
Anthony Mantha, RW/LW, Pittsburgh Penguins
Few players on the open market this summer had a better season than Mantha, who put together a 64-point campaign in Pittsburgh while helping the Penguins pull off one of the more surprising playoff qualifications of the year. The 31-year-old from Quebec has always had the tools to be a difference-maker, and last season he proved what happens when those tools are put to proper use.
With Pittsburgh's long-term direction still very much in question, Mantha will likely prioritize landing somewhere with a realistic shot at winning and Winnipeg fits that description. A second-line pairing with Cole Perfetti would give both players a chance to thrive.
Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
There was a time not long ago when Bjorkstrand was one of the more quietly productive wingers in the league, regularly posting 50 to 60 points and looking like a fixture in any competitive lineup. Last season in Tampa told a different story, with just 32 points in 80 games in a bottom-six role that never really suited him.
The 31-year-old Dane is the kind of player who needs the right environment to produce, and Winnipeg could be exactly that. Give him top-six minutes and real responsibility, and a bounce-back season is well within reach. On a reasonable multi-year deal, the upside far outweighs the risk.
Mason Marchment, LW/C, Columbus Blue Jackets
The Jets had an edge problem this past season. Without Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn, the lineup lost a nastiness that opposing teams had come to respect, and that absence was felt when the games got physical. Marchment solves that problem while bringing genuine offensive value alongside it, a rare combination at 30 years old.
The Uxbridge native has established himself as one of the more sought-after power forwards available, consistently delivering in the 45-to-55-point range while making life difficult on opponents every shift. Slotting him into the bottom six would free up the second line to focus on pure production, and it would restore an identity to this Jets group that has been missing for the better part of a year.
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