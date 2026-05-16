3 Free Agent Forwards That Could Revitalize Jets Depth Offense

Winnipeg’s scoring drought stalled their season. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff can now boost the bottom-six by targeting these three veteran playmakers to sharpen the Jets' offensive edge.
Secondary scoring was one of the most pressing issues facing the Winnipeg Jets this past season. The Jets averaged just 2.79 goals per game, tying the New York Islanders for the seventh-lowest rate in the entire NHL.
Addressing the forward group will be among the top priorities for general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff this summer, and while this is not a free agent class loaded with marquee names, there is genuine depth available that could allow Winnipeg to meaningfully reshape their lineup. Here are three names Cheveldayoff should have at the top of his list.
Anthony Mantha, RW/LW, Pittsburgh Penguins
Mantha had a career season in Pittsburgh, finishing with 64 points and playing a meaningful role on a Penguins team that defied expectations and made the postseason despite many predicting a bottom-dwelling finish for the rebuilding club.
The 31-year-old Quebec native is a consistent 40-plus point player who showed last season that when placed in the right role, he is capable of being a standout forward. Pittsburgh was a surprising destination for Mantha, and with the Penguins' future remaining uncertain, he may look to take his game somewhere with a better chance to win.
Winnipeg could offer him exactly that, and a spot alongside Cole Perfetti on the second line could be a strong fit for both player and team.
Jason Dickinson, C, Edmonton Oilers
Finding reliable center depth is never easy, which is precisely why the Edmonton Oilers gave up a first round pick and Andrew Mangiapane to acquire Jason Dickinson.
The 30-year-old from Georgetown is not a player who fills up the scoresheet, but his value lies in his high-end two-way play. Over the last three seasons, Dickinson posted a minus-14 rating despite playing for Chicago Blackhawks teams that went 77-138-31 during that span, the second-worst record and fewest wins in the league over that stretch.
The fact that he held his own on those teams speaks to how dependable he is on both sides of the puck. Dickinson is also a proven penalty kill contributor, which is an area of need for a Jets team that finished with the 21st-ranked penalty kill this season. Adding a player of his caliber in that role alone could make a noticeable difference.
Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
Bjorkstrand is something of a reclamation project, but one that carries real upside. The 31-year-old Danish winger was a consistent 50 to 60 point producer earlier in his career but saw his game regress this past season, finishing with just 32 points in 80 games while playing a bottom-six role with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Winnipeg could make a compelling case that they are the right landing spot to revive his game. Bjorkstrand thrives with top-six minutes and meaningful deployment, and the Jets could offer him both. On a multi-year deal, a return to form from Bjorkstrand would give Winnipeg a cost-effective and productive winger during what the organization hopes will be a continued championship push.
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