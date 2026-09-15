3 Prospects That Could Make Winnipeg Jets Roster This Season

After a tough previous season in which he posted a losing record of 5-12-4 with a 3.44 goals against average and an .877 save percentage, he was much better this past season, finishing with a 20-13-8 record, a 2.64 goals against average and a .905 save percentage in 41 games. Milic took a clear step forward last season, and if he takes another one after this offseason, he could find himself playing a meaningful role up with the Jets this year.