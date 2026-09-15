3 Prospects That Could Make Winnipeg Jets Roster This Season

Dismiss the critics questioning Winnipeg’s depth. From dynamic forwards to resilient goaltenders, these rising talents are poised to defy expectations and battle for permanent spots in the lineup.
The Winnipeg Jets' prospect pool doesn't get much respect around the league, often ranked toward the bottom when it comes to organizational depth.
That knock has always felt a little unfair given how many young players are already contributing at the NHL level, with Cole Perfetti, Brad Lambert and incoming eighth overall pick Viggo Björck all projected to play key roles this season while still 24 or younger.
But the cupboard isn't as bare as the reputation suggests. Beneath that group of established or soon to be established names, the Jets have a handful of prospects who could realistically force their way onto the roster before the season is over. Here's a look at three names worth watching once training camp gets underway.
Brayden Yager
Yager, also 21, may not be quite as ready to make the jump, but he's making his own case. After playing his first full professional season with Manitoba, he produced 30 points in 68 games and closed things out strong with four points over seven playoff games. Some believe that next step is now Winnipeg.
He did get a brief look at the NHL level late in the season, appearing in three games with the Jets. He didn't record a point, but the taste of the top level, combined with an offseason of development, makes him a real candidate to push for a roster spot.
Elias Salomonsson
The 21-year-old Swedish defender was a regular presence for the Jets over a portion of last season, but with the addition of Jack St. Ivany on the right side of the defense, along with Haydn Fleury also capable of playing that side, it's not yet clear whether there's a spot for him on this roster.
The former second round pick from 2022 has finally grown into a defenseman ready to play at the NHL level, and last season he finally got the chance to show it, appearing in 32 games and recording a goal and four assists for five points with a minus six rating.
Salomonsson also spent 29 games with the Manitoba Moose at the AHL level, picking up a goal and eight assists for nine points and a minus two rating. After returning from a concussion to help fuel the Moose's playoff push, Salomonsson appeared in two games before sliding hard into the boards on a routine neutral zone hit, an injury that ultimately required shoulder surgery and closed out his season.
Thomas Milic
With the trade saga surrounding Connor Hellebuyck, if the Jets do not trade the three time Vezina Trophy winner and he sits out or if they deal Hellebuyck and don't get a goaltender in return, Milic should step into the Jets' backup role.
The 23-year-old BC native had a tough start to his NHL career, allowing eight goals and recording an .871 save percentage over three appearances with the Jets. When back in the AHL, Milic rebounded in a major way.
After a tough previous season in which he posted a losing record of 5-12-4 with a 3.44 goals against average and an .877 save percentage, he was much better this past season, finishing with a 20-13-8 record, a 2.64 goals against average and a .905 save percentage in 41 games. Milic took a clear step forward last season, and if he takes another one after this offseason, he could find himself playing a meaningful role up with the Jets this year.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.