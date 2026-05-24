4 More Free Agent Forwards That Could Help Solve Winnipeg's Scoring Woes

With secondary scoring at a premium, Kevin Cheveldayoff must scour the market for versatile depth pieces and gritty veterans capable of jumpstarting the Jets' stagnant offense.
Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has plenty of work left to do this offseason. After breaking down six potential free agent targets across two separate stories, the list of viable candidates to address the Jets' chronic offensive struggles is not yet exhausted.
Winnipeg's inability to generate consistent secondary scoring was one of the most glaring weaknesses of their season, and with a forward group that ranked among the league's least productive, the search for answers continues. The good news is that this summer's free agent market continues to offer legitimate depth for a team willing to look beyond the marquee names.
From versatile middle-six contributors to players with playoff-tested grit, there are still meaningful options on the board that could help reshape the Jets' lineup. Here are four more free agents that should be on Cheveldayoff's radar as Winnipeg looks to finally solve its secondary scoring problem this offseason.
Michael Bunting, LW/RW, Dallas Stars
After a breakout rookie season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the now 30-year-old Scarborough native has established himself as a reliable, forechecking depth forward capable of pitching in at the 50-point level in the right situation.
The concern with Bunting is that a poor fit can see his production dip significantly, as evidenced by his 33-point campaign this past season. The hope would be that Winnipeg could plug him into a comfortable middle-six role and let him do what he does best.
Bunting's aggressive forechecking and relentless motor are exactly the kind of traits that can energize an offense that has at times lacked urgency in puck pursuit.
His value was affirmed when the Dallas Stars surrendered a third-round pick to acquire him from the Nashville Predators ahead of their playoff run, a clear signal that contending teams view him as a worthwhile piece. For a Jets team looking to add energy and depth up front, Bunting fits the profile.
Scott Laughton, C/LW, Los Angeles Kings
Elite two-way play, penalty killing reliability and high hockey IQ are the terms that consistently define Scott Laughton's game, and they are terms the Jets should find very appealing.
The veteran center brings a rare blend of skills that allow him to stabilize a depth line on a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, drawing comparisons to the role Nicholas Roy played for this year's Colorado Avalanche championship team, while also chipping in 20 to 40 points and adding a physical edge when needed.
Laughton has not been short of suitors in recent years, with the Toronto Maple Leafs sending a first-round pick to Philadelphia to acquire him before he was later flipped to the Los Angeles Kings for a second-round pick.
The market for his services will be quietly substantial, and rightfully so. Laughton is the kind of player that does not always show up in a box score but consistently makes the teams he plays for better, and the Jets should not hesitate to make a strong push for one of the more underrated free agents available this summer.
Michael McCarron, RW/C, Minnesota Wild
It raised a few eyebrows when the Minnesota Wild parted with a second-round pick to acquire Michael McCarron, but those who look beyond the surface numbers quickly understand why.
At the time of the deal, McCarron led the Nashville Predators in hits, ranked third in blocked shots and topped their forwards in short-handed ice time at 2:29 per game, a profile that speaks to just how valuable he is in the right system.
McCarron has only further justified Minnesota's faith in him since arriving, proving to be a genuine difference maker when the lights get brightest. During the Wild's playoff run, he delivered timely contributions including a pair of goals that helped Minnesota edge out the Dallas Stars in the first round.
He continues to rank among the Wild's leaders in hits, blocked shots and takeaways, bringing an elite brand of defensive forward play that would immediately revitalize the bottom six of the Jets' forward group and give it an impact it has been sorely lacking.
Eeli Tolvanen, RW/LW, Seattle Kraken
The former first-round pick of the Nashville Predators back in 2017 has had a career that has not quite matched the expectations that came with that draft pedigree, but at 27 years old, Tolvanen remains a player with genuine untapped upside. He reminded the hockey world of his capabilities during the Winter Olympics, quietly contributing three points in five games for Team Finland on their way to a bronze medal.
On the ice over the past four seasons with the Seattle Kraken, Tolvanen has been a model of consistency, recording 67 goals and 72 assists for 139 points in 288 games. This past season he added 36 points in 78 games, a solid if unspectacular mark that hints at more if placed in the right environment.
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