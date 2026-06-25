4 More Free Agent Forwards The Jets Should Target

His role draws natural comparisons to what Nicholas Roy provided for this year's Colorado Avalanche championship team, and that alone should be enough to get Winnipeg's attention. The market for Laughton will be quietly competitive. The Maple Leafs sent a first-round pick to Philadelphia to acquire him not long ago, and he was later moved to Los Angeles for a second. That kind of trade value does not accumulate by accident, and the Jets should not hesitate to make a strong push.