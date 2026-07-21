A Royal Winnipeg Wedding: Jets Captain Celebrates Off-Season Milestone

"When I signed on Wednesday, just the amount of messages from the guys on the team, past teammates, whatever, reaching out just very happy, very excited. It means a lot when guys that you're playing with right now are that excited and texting you, but also guys that you've played with in the past that are super happy for you. Great to see everyone this weekend and be able to hang out and celebrate it all together. It was awesome just talking to the guys and catching up with everyone over the summer."