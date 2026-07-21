A Royal Winnipeg Wedding: Jets Captain Celebrates Off-Season Milestone

Adam Lowry and Laura Quinton exchanged vows during an elegant Winnipeg ceremony, reuniting a star-studded roster of teammates to celebrate love and leadership in the heart of Manitoba's capital.
The Winnipeg Jets' offseason brought a familiar group back to downtown Winnipeg this past weekend, as captain Adam Lowry married longtime partner Laura Quinton in front of family, friends and a number of current and former teammates.
Just short of a year after popping the question, the Lowrys began their celebration with welcome cocktails at Good Neighbour Brewing Company before guests made their way to 529 Wellington, where an outdoor ceremony was held Saturday evening.
A candlelit dinner reception followed on the venue's second floor, featuring a live band and a stunning transition from the ceremony's white décor to richer red accents and floral assemblies as the evening festivities unfolded. Guests capped off the night with an unexpected late-night pairing of Belgian chocolate lava cake and French fries.
Among those in attendance were Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Dylan DeMelo, former linemate Andrew Copp, current Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and newly re-signed forward Cole Perfetti, whose own milestone became part of the weekend after agreeing to a new contract with Winnipeg just days earlier.
Speaking with reporters following his signing, Perfetti smiled when asked about the timing of the celebration and the chance to reconnect with teammates before preparations begin for another season.
"Yeah, it was great. Perfect timing, I guess you could say," Perfetti said. "It was great to go out there. I was in Winnipeg this past weekend, so it was great to see everyone. Got to have a couple of dinners with everyone and just spend time with the guys. So, it was great to see them, and they were obviously super happy, super supportive. We had a great time together."
Perfetti said the wedding also gave him an opportunity to celebrate his own news with teammates after finalizing his new contract.
"When I signed on Wednesday, just the amount of messages from the guys on the team, past teammates, whatever, reaching out just very happy, very excited. It means a lot when guys that you're playing with right now are that excited and texting you, but also guys that you've played with in the past that are super happy for you. Great to see everyone this weekend and be able to hang out and celebrate it all together. It was awesome just talking to the guys and catching up with everyone over the summer."
Perfetti's comments offered a look into the tight-knit culture that captain Lowry has helped cultivate inside the Jets' dressing room. While the offseason often sends NHL players in different directions around the world, the weekend served as a rare mid-summer reunion back in Winnipeg for teammates who have spent years building relationships on and off the ice.
For Lowry, the celebration also underscored just how closely his story has become intertwined with Winnipeg. Although the longtime captain is a Calgary native, born in St. Louis during father Dave Lowry's NHL career, he and Quinton could have chosen virtually any destination to exchange vows. Instead, they celebrated in the city Quinton proudly calls home and the one Lowry has represented for his entire NHL career.
Selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2011 NHL Draft, Lowry has spent more than a decade growing alongside the organization, eventually becoming just the third captain since the franchise returned to Winnipeg. In an era where destination weddings have become commonplace, the decision to celebrate one of life's biggest milestones in Manitoba felt fitting for a player who has consistently embraced the city, its fans and the organization he now leads.
Training camp is still well over a month away, but for one summer weekend, hockey took a back seat. For the Jets' captain, there couldn't have been a more appropriate place to begin the next chapter than the city he has helped call home for the past decade.