AI Model Lays Out Best Plan Of Action For Jets Going Forward

The Winnipeg Jets are searching for clarity as they weigh whether to try to salvage the current season or shift their focus toward building a Stanley Cup contender for the years ahead, with much of their star core already signed long term. Behind the scenes, the front office, coaching staff, and scouting department are likely working together to evaluate every possible path forward.

To explore what that path could look like, we turned to a resource that has become increasingly common across major industries in artificial intelligence. We asked AI to assess the Jets’ situation and offer potential strategies that could either help stabilize the team this season or better position the franchise for next year and beyond.

We outlined the current landscape, including Winnipeg’s last place standing in the league with a 15-21-5 record. We also noted the team’s offensive struggles, as the Jets rank in the bottom ten with a 2.85 goals per game average. While there has been reported interest in adding scoring help, it was emphasized that Winnipeg is not seeking short term rentals, but rather players with term remaining on their contracts who could be part of the long term plan.

We also highlighted the challenges facing management, including reports that many players have no trade clauses or have placed Winnipeg on their no trade lists, making in season deals more difficult to complete. Another option presented was effectively writing off the remainder of the season, giving younger players extended opportunities at the NHL level, and positioning the team for a high draft pick in a year that features a strong top tier of prospects. To do so, however, the Jets would need to remain near the bottom of the standings.

With all of those factors laid out, we asked AI to provide a recommended course of action. What follows is the strategy it suggested for the Jets as they determine their next steps.

First Step: Acknowledge the Reality of the Season

When asking AI about the Jets season, they first suggested that the team's slide from president's trophy winners to last place in the league is "underperforming on more than just luck" and added with the team needs to focus on the team's depth scoring issues. Although this point is very apparent and has been widely discussed all season, AI is right in that it is the main issue facing the team this season.

Step Two: Be Open for Strategic Trades That Bring Real Long-Term Value

AI appears to be more hopeful when it comes to future trades involving the Jets as it suggest the team should trade for (A) middle-six forwards with term and scoring upside who can help stabilize the offense now and remain assets for the future and (B) defensemen or forwards with control and term that can anchor the second or third lines rather than short rentals. This is all easier said then done as we've laid out how Winnipeg has had difficulty finding trade partners mid-way through the season.

However, AI also emphasized that instead of chasing an expensive player who would immediately slot into the top six, the Jets would be better served targeting a middle-six winger. This kind of player could inject energy into the lineup, add some spark to the team, and potentially develop into a top-six option over time.

Step Three: Reward Prospects and Young Talent With Ice Time Now

One strategy that has been suggested for the Jets for the rest of the season is to give their prospects in the pipeline meaningful NHL ice time. AI pointed out that this approach would allow the team to evaluate internal talent and identify players who could become part of the future core. It would also provide the organization with clearer direction heading into the offseason and help keep fans engaged, offering something more than simply tanking for a top draft pick.

Step Four: Tanking Has Value But Must Be Calculated

AI noted that given Winnipeg's current position in the standings and their chances of landing a top pick in the draft, it isn’t unreasonable for the team to start positioning themselves for the future. Securing a potential franchise player is an exciting prospect, but AI emphasized that the team should not simply tank outright. Instead, the recommendation is to push for wins as much as possible until it becomes clear that the team will inevitably finish near the bottom of the league.

The key, AI explained, is balancing competing priorities as the Jets must keep their core players engaged and optimistic about the future while also sending a clear message to fans that brighter days are ahead. This careful approach ensures the franchise protects its culture and morale while still preparing for a strong rebuild if necessary.

Step Five: Don’t Ignore Goaltending and Chemistry Issues

AI highlighted the constant lineup changes as a key issue, noting that the Jets need to establish a system that works and stick with it. If the current approach continues to fail, new players, particularly prospects, should be given opportunities.

This strategy not only addresses the team’s current chemistry problems but also allows management to identify potential future combinations that could form the core of a competitive roster. AI also pointed out that the team’s heavy reliance on Connor Hellebuyck in net may be contributing to his struggles this season. The recommendation is for the Jets to first evaluate internal options within the organization and then consider external solutions in free agency if the current roster still falls short.

Winnipeg Given Second-Best Odds To Land First Overall Pick in Latest Model

According to MoneyPuck, the Winnipeg Jets have the second-best odds to land the first overall pick at 11.1 per cent.

Overall, AI’s advice mirrors what many Jets fans have been advocating. With the season slipping away, the suggestion is for the organization to step back, assess the roster as a whole, and start focusing on building toward next season and beyond. This approach gives the core players hope for the future rather than prolonging a season with little chance of success.

The plan outlined by AI consists of four main steps. First, pursue trades for players with term and long-term value instead of short-term rentals. Second, give prospects meaningful NHL experience to evaluate potential building blocks for the future. Third, remain competitive without forcing a tank, while accepting a lower draft position if necessary. Finally, prioritize stability in key areas, including goaltending and first-line scoring, while improving depth through targeted acquisitions. This is a structured and pragmatic approach that Jets fans hope GM Kevin Cheveldayoff will seriously consider as the team navigates the rest of the season.

