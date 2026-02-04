Artemi Panarin Trade To LA Kings Further Complicates Jets’ Playoff Push

The Winnipeg Jets were not in the running to acquire New York Rangers superstar Artemi Panarin, but his trade to the Los Angeles Kings could make life even more difficult for Winnipeg as the playoff race tightens.
The Kings acquired Panarin in exchange for prospect Liam Greentree and a conditional third-round pick, immediately bolstering a Western Conference contender. If the Kings win a playoff round this year, the third-round pick becomes a second-round and if they win two playoff rounds, they will also receive a fourth-round pick in 2028.
New York will be retaining 50 per cent of Panarin's contract for the remainder of this season and the Kings have also agreed on a two-year extension with Panarin, that is believed to carry a cap hit of $11 million per season.
The deal sends Panarin, 34, to a team that will now be a major threat in the West, adding elite scoring and veteran leadership to a roster already built to compete. Panarin has 19 goals and 38 assists for 57 points in 52 games this season, putting him on pace for 86 points over 78 games.
This marks the ninth consecutive season he has averaged over a point per game. Since 2019–20, he ranks among the league’s top six scorers with 205 goals and 402 assists for 607 points in 482 games.
The Rangers are adding an exciting young talent in 20-year-old forward Liam Greentree, a first-round pick at 26th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, who is expected to develop further in the juniors before making his NHL debut.
The Oshawa, Ontario native likely won't join the New York till next season or possibly even later. Currently captaining the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL for the past three seasons, Greentree has been a standout performer this year, recording 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points in just 34 games.
For the Jets, who are fighting to climb the Western Conference standings, the trade presents another obstacle. The addition of Panarin to a Western team creates a potential matchup nightmare in the playoffs, as Winnipeg would now have to navigate a matchup in what would be the conference finals with one of the league’s most dynamic forwards.
The move increases the Jets’ margin for error and reduces their already slim odds of a deep playoff run as the Kings are also fighting for a playoff spot as they currently sit one point out of a wild card spot.
Winnipeg’s current roster features talent and potential, but acquiring a superstar like Panarin was always unrealistic given the team’s position and cap space. Still, seeing Panarin land in the Western Conference underscores the level of competition the Jets face in their quest for a playoff spot, let alone the Stanley Cup.
