By The Numbers: Jets Scoring Breakdown Reveals Elite Point Shot Production

Wrist shots and slap shots shine, but snap shots and deflections reveal offensive gaps. Unpacking the Jets' 229 goals by the numbers.
The Winnipeg Jets scored 229 goals during the regular season, finishing 26th in the NHL, and a closer look at how those goals were generated shows a team with defined strengths but also clear offensive gaps.
Forward Gabe Vilardi led the team with 13 goals on the man advantage, tying him with several players, including Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, for 12th most in the league.
The Jets added 24 goals in other situations, including 13 empty netters, five with the extra attacker, five while shorthanded at four on five, and one via a penalty shot.
A deeper dive into Winnipeg’s scoring methods highlights a mixed offensive identity. The team was fairly effective with wrist shots, scoring 103 goals in that category, ranking 15th in the NHL. That total placed them ahead of playoff contenders such as the Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens. Star forward Kyle Connor led the way with 19 wrist shot goals.
In contrast, Winnipeg struggled to generate offense from snap shots as they finished with just 41 goals, the third lowest total in the league. Connor again led the team with nine, but the gap compared to top teams was significant. Montreal led the NHL with 133 snap shot goals, more than three times Winnipeg’s output.
Despite becoming less common across the league, the slap shot proved to be a strength. Winnipeg recorded 30 goals off slap shots, tying for the fifth-highest total in the NHL alongside the Presidents’ Trophy winning Colorado Avalanche. Defenseman Josh Morrissey led the Jets with seven goals coming off clappers.
Backhand scoring was also a bright spot for the Jets, as they totaled 26 backhand goals, ranking ninth in the league and again matching Colorado’s production. Surprisingly, depth forward Morgan Barron led the team with five backhand goals.
Elsewhere, Winnipeg’s production was closer to league average with tip in goals at 21 on the season, tying for 16th-most. However, deflections were an area of concern as Winnipeg managed just four deflection goals, tying for 25th in the NHL, well behind the league leaders, the New York Rangers and Nashville Predators, who each had 13.
As the organization looks ahead, improving offensive variety will be a key objective. Increasing production from snap shots and generating more opportunities around the crease could help the Jets become a more balanced scoring team and strengthen their chances of returning to the playoffs.
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