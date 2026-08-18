Can Winnipeg's AHL Moose Build on a Top-Nine Finish in Defense?

The hope in Winnipeg is that the Moose can build on their defensive identity and carry it into 2026-27. That won't come without turnover, though. Several Manitoba defensemen have moved on, including Dylan Anhorn, Kale Clague, Ethan Frisch, Sean Larochelle, Dylan Moulton, Ben Zloty and, most notably, former first-round pick Ville Heinola, none of whom will be returning to the Moose this season.