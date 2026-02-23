Career-Best Performance From Connor Hellebuyck Helps Team USA Win Controversial Gold Medal

Sunday’s gold medal game in men’s ice hockey delivered a wave of mixed emotions for Winnipeg Jets fans. Canada squared off against Connor Hellebuyck and Team USA, putting the Jets’ franchise cornerstone on the opposite bench from much of his NHL fan base in Winnipeg while representing his home country on the international stage.
The emotional tug-of-war was inevitable from puck drop, and the final result only amplified it. One disappointment for Jets supporters was the continued absence of Kyle Connor, who sat for his fourth straight game and missed a prime opportunity to gain valuable big-game experience.
The game began as a tightly contested affair, with Team USA striking first. Matt Boldy opened the scoring six minutes into the first period, giving the Americans an early advantage.
Canada responded with urgency, unleashing a relentless barrage of shots. Hellebuyck was forced into action repeatedly as high-danger chances mounted, yet he stood firm. Despite sustained pressure, he limited Canada to a single goal in regulation.
The matchup ultimately required overtime, and controversy followed as instead of the traditional five-on-five format commonly associated with Olympic play, the game shifted to a three-on-three period.
The unique change favored the Americans, who capitalized on the open ice and their red hot goaltender as Hellebuyck continued his stellar performance between the pipes. Eventually Jack Hughes buried the gold medal winning goal to seal a dramatic victory for Team USA.
Hellebuyck finished the night with a historic 41 saves and an eye-popping 4.6 goals saved above expected. The advanced metrics underscored his dominance, suggesting that without his efforts Canada could have added nearly five to six more goals. His performance is already being discussed among the greatest goaltending displays in international hockey history, as he withstood 42 shots over the course of a grueling contest.
Meanwhile, Josh Morrissey, who was injured in Canada’s tournament opener against Czechia, remains questionable. Further updates on his status are expected in the coming days as the Jets resume their regular season campaign.
