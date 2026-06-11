Chase Reid Opens Up On Jets Combine Meeting, Why Winnipeg Should Consider Trading Up
Top defensive prospect Chase Reid details his formal interview with Winnipeg and why a potential trade up could land the Jets an offensively dynamic cornerstone in Vegas.
Buffalo played host to the next generation of NHL talent this past Saturday as 90 draft-eligible prospects took part in the NHL Scouting Combine, each looking to make one final impression before next week's draft gets underway.
For the Winnipeg Jets, holding the eighth overall pick alongside third and fourth round selections, the weekend carried significant weight as the organization looked to inject new life into a prospect pipeline that took a hit following a disappointing season.
Among the names generating the most buzz in connection with Winnipeg is Chase Reid, a defenseman whose stock has risen all the way to a consensus top three pick in this draft class.
The six-foot-two, 192 pound blueliner out of the OHL's Soo Greyhounds has been one of the most talked about players in the entire draft, and if things break a certain way on draft night, the Jets may have a real shot at landing him. Reid told The Hockey News at the Combine that he did speak with Winnipeg, and he made no effort to hide how he feels about the possibility of ending up there.
"I think that'd definitely be an honor to go play for them," Reid said.
The connection to Winnipeg runs deeper than just the Combine meeting. Earlier in the season, Reid had the opportunity to sit down with Jets defenseman Colin Miller, a Sault Ste. Marie native who spoke with the young blueliner about what the city of Winnipeg has to offer and gave the organization a glowing endorsement.
Reid, the 18-year-old Chesterfield, Michigan native, has put together back-to-back impressive seasons with the Greyhounds. After finishing with seven goals and 33 assists for 40 points in 39 games the year prior, Reid took a significant step forward this past season, posting 18 goals and 30 assists for 48 points in 45 games and establishing himself as one of the most offensively dynamic defensemen in the OHL.
His efforts earned him a spot on Team USA's World Juniors roster, where he continued to shine among the best under-20 players in the world, contributing two goals and two assists for four points in five games.
Landing Reid would likely require a slight trade up for Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, but the reward could be significant. Reid came across in his Combine interview as humble and team-first, a player who is ready to contribute wherever he can make a difference and is eager to prove himself at the next level.
If Winnipeg is able to make the move and bring him in, they could be looking at a bonafide star in the making on their blue line, one who could realistically push for a roster spot as soon as next season.
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