Connor Hellebuyck Speaks to Winnipeg Media For First Time Since Trade Request: "Some Things Crossed the Line"

Winnipeg Jets
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Christopher Trim-Imagn Images
Christopher Trim-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2026 9:42 PMPublished Nov 10, 2026 9:42 PM
The former Jets star breaks his silence on the harrowing family harassment that forced a trade, prioritizing his role as a father over his love for Winnipeg.
On Tuesday, New Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck returned to his longtime home as his new team prepared to take on the Winnipeg Jets, speaking to Winnipeg media for the first time since last season ended.
The 33-year-old Michigan native's offseason was a drawn-out saga: a trade request, a lengthy wait for a deal to come together, a missed training camp and forfeited salary, before he was finally dealt to the Devils.
Hellebuyck opened his press conference by saying he wanted to clear the air and speak to his love for Winnipeg, the city where he said he grew from a young adult into a young man and where he started his family.
The conversation soon turned to the reported harassment Hellebuyck and his family faced following Team USA's gold medal win at the Winter Olympics earlier this year. Hellebuyck made clear that his decision to request a trade went deeper than hockey and that what he felt had gone to far was more than "online death threats."
"There comes a time in your life where you have to choose to be a husband and a father first, and then do what's best for your career," he told reporters. "There was some moments and some things that happened to my family that, for me, crossed the line and as a husband and a father, I felt made that decision very certain that I needed to be a good husband, a good father, and do what's best for my family."
Hellebuyck said he is approaching his return with a positive outlook, while acknowledging that fans are entitled to react however they choose.
"Just stepping foot back in the city. I'm thinking about all the good memories I've had. You know, all the relationships I've built over the years. And there's a strong emotional connection I have here," he said.
He later added, "I know how awesome they are, and I know how much they cherish their team. So, however they want to bring their energy to the game, I embrace it."
Asked about how Winnipeg as a hockey market is viewed across the league, and whether his trade request might further damage that perception, Hellebuyck said he had spent his career pushing back against that narrative.
"I spent majority of my career speaking the other narrative, speaking how much I loved it there, and how this is a destination to play, you should want to play here," he said. "I signed long term, hoping it would show that this is a good place to be a good hockey player and enjoy the hockey market."
Looking ahead, Hellebuyck said he does not want his relationship with the Jets and the city to be lost.
"The day that I said I was a Jet for life, I meant it. But I also didn't foresee the future that was going to happen," he said. "When I retire and the day that this is all over, I don't want this to be squashed. I don't want this to be ruined and our relationships to be gone."
He added, "I'm going to choose the love I have for the city and for everyone in the community."
Throughout the press conference, Hellebuyck returned to the same message about his feelings for Winnipeg and its fans.
"I don't want anyone to think I don't love it here."
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