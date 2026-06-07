Connor Hellebuyck Shut Out Of Vezina Voting For First Time Since 2021-22

Hellebuyck's 2025-26 campaign was easily the most difficult of his career, finishing with a 23-23-11 record, 2.86 goals against average and a .895 save percentage through 57 games. It also marked the first time in his career he dipped below the .900 mark in a stark departure from the Vezina-caliber performances that had defined him as the best goaltender in the league over the last few seasons.