Could Gavin McKenna’s Off-Ice Concerns Push Him Into Jets’ Draft Range?

The Winnipeg Jets have experienced a season full of highs and lows as they push for a playoff spot while struggling to climb out of their latest slump. With inconsistency continuing to plague the team, it raises an uncomfortable question. If things continue to unravel, should the Jets shift focus toward finishing lower in the standings to improve their first-round draft position?
Winnipeg does not own its second-round pick this year, but it still holds its first- and third-round selections. Both could become more valuable if the team falters down the stretch. One of the most intriguing storylines surrounding this year’s draft involves projected top prospect Gavin McKenna and the possibility that he could slide down draft boards, potentially into the Jets’ range.
McKenna’s draft outlook has become more complicated following an off-ice incident on January 31, where he was charged with felony assault after allegedly striking a 21-year-old male during an altercation. The victim reportedly suffered multiple facial fractures that required surgery.
According to court documents, McKenna also faces charges of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. While online speculation continues regarding the circumstances of the incident, NHL insiders have begun to focus on McKenna’s history with temper-related issues.
Last season in the Western Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers, McKenna received a three-game suspension after slashing, breaking his stick, and then cross-checking Edmonton Oil Kings forward Josh Mori.
Discipline issues have followed him into his first NCAA season with the Penn State Nittany Lions, where he has already been assessed multiple game misconducts in two of his last three games and one more would trigger an automatic one-game suspension.
Additionally, McKenna was ejected from Team Canada’s semifinal game at the World Junior Championships in January after being penalized for abuse of officials.
Penn State is not scheduled to resume play until February 13, but NHL insider Frank Seravalli, a Penn State alumnus, noted that in past cases involving felony charges against football players, the university issued team suspensions. Seravalli suggested McKenna should reasonably expect similar discipline from the NCAA.
Seravalli addressed the issue on Thursday’s episode of his Frankly Hockey podcast, noting that NHL teams are well aware of McKenna’s ongoing struggles with emotional control. He stated that teams have noticed a clear pattern of McKenna losing his composure at times and explained that executives are concerned about his inability to rein it in.
According to Seravalli, teams are particularly wary that the altercation stemmed from verbal exchanges, something that will only intensify at the NHL level where fan criticism and hostility are far more severe over the course of a long career.
The stakes are especially high for a potential top-three pick as Seravalli explained that organizations rely heavily on players selected that high to become franchise-altering talents, and any red flags can significantly impact draft stock. He added that recent events are unlikely to help McKenna’s standing and could ultimately cause him to slide.
Meanwhile, other prospects such as Swedish forward Ivar Stenberg have closed the gap in scouting evaluations, and McKenna is no longer viewed as the unanimous top pick in the draft. That uncertainty could open the door for a team like Winnipeg. If the Jets finish low enough in the standings, they may find themselves in a position to select McKenna and bet on his immense talent.
