Could Winnipeg Bring Home Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk?

Olympic gold fuels new urgency for Tkachuk. Could Winnipeg offer the Senators captain his Stanley Cup shot?
Fresh off a dramatic gold medal run by the United States at this year’s Winter Olympics, several members of that roster have returned to the NHL with a noticeably different perspective on winning at the highest level.
One of the most prominent examples is goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. After backstopping Team USA to Olympic gold, the Winnipeg Jets star has made it clear that his priorities have shifted from individual awards and regular season milestones to his focus now centered entirely on capturing a Stanley Cup before his career comes to a close.
That same sense of urgency is beginning to surface in Ottawa, where Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is navigating the aftermath of another disappointing playoff result. Despite entering the postseason with optimism, Ottawa was swept in the opening round by the Carolina Hurricanes, raising new concerns about the team’s ability to compete when it matters most.
Tkachuk, 26, remains under contract for two more seasons at an $8.2 million cap hit, and there is little to suggest he is ready to abandon the organization’s long term plans. However, his recent taste of championship success on the international stage adds a new layer to his outlook. If the Senators fail to show tangible progress, questions about his future could become more serious.
League chatter has already started to build with NHL insider David Pagnotta indicating that Ottawa is expected to at least entertain calls this offseason, with the understanding that teams will inquire about key pieces on the roster, including their captain.
Should Ottawa decide to explore that path, Winnipeg stands out as a logical destination. The Jets are actively seeking a difference making forward to strengthen their top six and close the gap with elite Western Conference teams like the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche. Tkachuk’s style of play and production profile would fit seamlessly into that push.
There is also a deeper storyline attached to the potential move with Brady’s father, Keith Tkachuk, having launched his Hall-of-Fame NHL career in Winnipeg, and a trade would reconnect the family name with the franchise. It would also offer Brady the opportunity to chase a championship in a market where his father fell short of delivering one.
Tkachuk brings a rare combination of physicality and offensive consistency, typically producing between 60 and 80 points per season. His presence would add edge and leadership to a Jets lineup that already features high-end talent, potentially giving the team another dimension in the playoffs.
Contractually, the situation is manageable for any acquiring team as Tkachuk does not have any trade protection, which provides Ottawa with flexibility, and his remaining two-years of term offers a competitive window while also allowing time to negotiate an extension.
The price would be obviously steep as any serious offer from Winnipeg would likely need to include young, NHL-ready talent like potentially Cole Perfetti, along with premium draft capital. For the Senators, that kind of return could help address depth issues exposed in the playoffs.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.