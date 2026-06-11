Daxon Rudolph Opens Up On Jets Combine Meeting, What It Would Mean To Join Josh Morrissey
The offensive powerhouse details his promising interview with Winnipeg, eyeing a chance to mirror Josh Morrissey’s path and become the cornerstone piece the Jets’ blue line craves.
Ninety draft-eligible prospects descended on Buffalo this past Saturday for the NHL Scouting Combine, putting their bodies and skills to the test in a final push to strengthen their standing before next week's draft.
For the Winnipeg Jets, holding the eighth overall pick alongside third and fourth round selections, the weekend carried significant weight as the organization looked to inject new life into a prospect pipeline that took a hit following a disappointing season.
One of the more intriguing meetings the Jets held was with Daxon Rudolph, a defenseman who has quietly emerged as one of the most offensively gifted blueliners in the entire draft class. The 18-year-old six-foot-three, 205 pound defender enters the draft viewed as a consensus top ten to 12 pick, and his rise to that status has been one of the better stories of the pre-draft season.
After finishing the previous season with 41 points in 64 games, Rudolph found his footing in the playoffs, stepping into heavier minutes and delivering 12 points in 11 games when the stakes were highest.
He carried that momentum directly into this past season, recording 28 goals and 50 assists for 78 points in 68 games before turning it up another notch in the postseason, where he put up nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points in 19 games. The numbers paint the picture of a player who doesn't just produce, but elevates his game when the lights are brightest.
The Lacombe, Alberta native told The Hockey News at the Combine that his meeting with the Jets went quite well, and he didn't shy away from sharing what it would mean to land in Winnipeg. The chance to join a defensively minded organization and play alongside fellow Prince Albert Raiders alumnus Josh Morrissey was clearly not lost on him.
"It'd be cool, Canadian market, they got a pretty good former PA defenseman there as well right now," Rudolph said. "It'd be special to play there, and yeah, hopefully I stop there."
When describing the kind of player he wants to become, Rudolph pointed to Drew Doughty, Brock Faber and Charlie McAvoy as the blueprints he studies most closely. He noted that all three are big right-handed shots like himself, but what resonates most is their ability to play a number of roles, handle aggressive minutes and be consistently reliable for their teams night in and night out.
Landing in Winnipeg would put Rudolph in an environment well suited to his development. With Morrissey and Neal Pionk both established as offensive contributors from the blue line at the NHL level, the Jets have the in-house mentorship to help Rudolph grow his game as he works toward fulfilling his considerable potential.
If Winnipeg pulls the trigger on the Lacombe native next week, they may be getting exactly the kind of cornerstone piece their pipeline has been waiting for.
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