Depth Scoring Helping Engineer Jets Turnaround, Beat Wild in 6-2 Rout cover image

Depth Scoring Helping Engineer Jets Turnaround, Beat Wild in 6-2 Rout

Jake Tye
7h
Jets' balanced attack erupts as depth scoring ignites a dominant 6-2 win, signaling a potential offensive renaissance fueled by diverse contributions.

The Winnipeg Jets’ bounce-back continued in emphatic fashion Thursday night, as depth scoring powered a convincing 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild and reinforced the sense that the club’s long-awaited offensive surge may finally be arriving.

Winnipeg received contributions from throughout the lineup, while Connor Hellebuyck once again anchored the effort on the back end. The Jets’ netminder turned aside 32 shots, limiting Minnesota to just two goals and calmly shutting the door whenever the Wild threatened to gain momentum.

Offensively, it was one of the Jets’ most complete performances of the season.

Mark Scheifele led the way with a dominant four-point night, scoring once and adding three assists in a game that showcased his ability to drive play and elevate those around him.

Veteran center Jonathan Toews continued his recent resurgence, extending his goal streak to four games while also adding an assist for a two-point evening. Tanner Pearson stayed hot with another goal, and defenseman Logan Stanley, a likely trade candidate, continued his career year by potting his eighth of the season.

The result capped another high-scoring outing for Winnipeg, which has now flipped the script offensively over the last six games. During that span, the Jets have scored 26 goals, tied with the Boston Bruins for the third-most in the NHL.

Depth scoring has been a glaring issue for much of the season, but recent games suggest that narrative may finally be changing. Toews, who was shuffled up and down the lineup earlier in the year in search of a spark, entered this six-game stretch with just 12 points in 40 games. Since then, he has caught fire, recording four goals and two assists for six points and producing at a point-per-game pace that has stabilized the middle of the lineup.

Cole Perfetti has also found another gear, matching Toews with six points over his last six games, while Pearson is playing his best hockey in quite some time, posting three goals and an assist during the same stretch.

The production has finally come from everywhere as 14 different Jets have scored at least one goal over the last six games, and six different players are averaging over a point-per-game in that span, a far cry from the top-heavy offense that struggled to generate support earlier in the season.

It is the kind of balanced attack the Jets have been waiting on all year. Whether this run is simply a hot streak or the beginning of a legitimate offensive turnaround remains to be seen, but if the depth continues to produce, Winnipeg could find itself firmly back in the playoff conversation.

The Jets will get an immediate measuring stick when they return home for a marquee matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are also heating up with an 8-1-3 record over their last 12 games.

