Depth Scoring Helping Engineer Jets Turnaround, Beat Wild in 6-2 Rout

The Winnipeg Jets’ bounce-back continued in emphatic fashion Thursday night, as depth scoring powered a convincing 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild and reinforced the sense that the club’s long-awaited offensive surge may finally be arriving.
Mark Scheifele led the way with a dominant four-point night, scoring once and adding three assists in a game that showcased his ability to drive play and elevate those around him.
Veteran center Jonathan Toews continued his recent resurgence, extending his goal streak to four games while also adding an assist for a two-point evening. Tanner Pearson stayed hot with another goal, and defenseman Logan Stanley, a likely trade candidate, continued his career year by potting his eighth of the season.
Depth scoring has been a glaring issue for much of the season, but recent games suggest that narrative may finally be changing. Toews, who was shuffled up and down the lineup earlier in the year in search of a spark, entered this six-game stretch with just 12 points in 40 games. Since then, he has caught fire, recording four goals and two assists for six points and producing at a point-per-game pace that has stabilized the middle of the lineup.
Cole Perfetti has also found another gear, matching Toews with six points over his last six games, while Pearson is playing his best hockey in quite some time, posting three goals and an assist during the same stretch.
The production has finally come from everywhere as 14 different Jets have scored at least one goal over the last six games, and six different players are averaging over a point-per-game in that span, a far cry from the top-heavy offense that struggled to generate support earlier in the season.
The Jets will get an immediate measuring stick when they return home for a marquee matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are also heating up with an 8-1-3 record over their last 12 games.
