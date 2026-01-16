Depth Scoring Helping Engineer Jets Turnaround, Beat Wild in 6-2 Rout

Depth scoring has been a glaring issue for much of the season, but recent games suggest that narrative may finally be changing. Toews, who was shuffled up and down the lineup earlier in the year in search of a spark, entered this six-game stretch with just 12 points in 40 games. Since then, he has caught fire, recording four goals and two assists for six points and producing at a point-per-game pace that has stabilized the middle of the lineup.