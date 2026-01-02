"Don't Know What Else I Could've Done": Mark Scheifele Expresses Disappointment Behind Team Canada Snub

Winnipeg Jets fans were left frustrated on New Year’s Eve when Team Canada unveiled its roster, revealing a notable omission that quickly sparked outrage. Jets star Mark Scheifele was left off the team, a decision that may have cost him what is likely his final opportunity to represent Canada at the Olympics.

The exclusion stunned many, given Scheifele’s exceptional play this season. He has been among the NHL’s top performers, briefly leading the league in points and currently ranking fourth among Canadian-born players with 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 points in 39 games.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Scheifele admitted the news was difficult to process, calling it a “pretty dark day” for both himself and his family. The Kitchener native emphasized his gratitude for being from a country so rich in hockey talent, while also praising the character of many of the players who made the roster. He added that he believes God has a plan for everything and said he felt he had done all he could to chase his dream, stating, “I don’t know what else I could’ve done.”

Scheifele concluded by saying he feels he is playing the best hockey of his career and that he is proud of his performance this season. The disappointment comes after an already emotional few months for the 32-year-old. During last season’s Stanley Cup playoffs, Scheifele delivered one of the most poignant moments in recent hockey history after his father, Brad, passed away unexpectedly the night before Game 6 of the second round against the Dallas Stars.

A significant influence in Scheifele’s life, Brad was honored when Mark chose to play that night in his memory. With the hockey world rallying behind him, Scheifele scored the opening goal in an emotional moment that fans will never forget. The Jets ultimately lost the game, with players from both Winnipeg and Dallas offering comfort as Scheifele poured everything he had into giving his team a chance.

Despite the setback, Scheifele may still have one last opportunity to fulfill his dream of playing for Team Canada when the World Cup of Hockey returns in 2028. By then, Scheifele will be 35 years old, but he could still be performing at an elite level.

