Draft Prospect Jake Gustafson Models Game After Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele

Standing six-foot-four, the Portland Winterhawks forward hopes his 200-foot game and admiration for a veteran star will convince Winnipeg to call his name on draft day.
The hockey world turned its attention to Buffalo this past Saturday as 90 draft-eligible prospects took part in the NHL Scouting Combine, running through a series of physical and skills-based exercises in hopes of strengthening their standing ahead of next week's draft.
For the Winnipeg Jets, holding the eighth overall pick alongside third and fourth round selections, the combine carried significant weight as the organization looked to inject new life into a prospect pipeline that took a hit following a disappointing season.
The Jets were active throughout the interview phase, meeting with players from the very top of the draft all the way down to prospects who may be available in the middle rounds. One player they did not get a chance to sit down with, however, was 18-year-old forward Jake Gustafson, despite the fact that the Jets have at least one thing working in their favor when it comes to appealing to the young forward.
Gustafson told The Hockey News that being picked by any team in the draft would be a blessing, but acknowledged that one organization holds a special place for him. Growing up in the San Jose area, Gustafson developed a deep connection to the Sharks and came of age idolizing Joe Thornton, the Hall of Fame center he still cites as one of the primary influences on his game.
That said, there is a current NHLer Gustafson also leans on as a model for his development, and that player happens to skate for Winnipeg. Gustafson pointed to Mark Scheifele as someone whose game he studies closely, admiring the way the Jets center positions his body to make plays and dominate in all three zones.
When asked how it would feel to be selected by the Jets and have the opportunity to learn from Scheifele firsthand, Gustafson kept his answer simple and genuine, calling him a great guy to learn from and a phenomenal player.
On the ice, Gustafson describes himself as a hard-working, 200-foot two-way forward who competes on every shift. The physical tools are certainly intriguing. At six-foot-four, his frame is massive, though at just 185 pounds he acknowledges that adding weight is a priority heading into next season. Being able to use his body more effectively, in the way he admires Scheifele doing, is central to how Gustafson envisions his game taking the next step.
He is coming off a decent season with the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL, recording 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points in 68 games, and is expected to return to Portland next season with an opportunity to show what an added physical presence can do for his production. Ranked 90th overall in Elite Prospects' consolidated draft rankings, Gustafson sits in a range where both the Jets and the Sharks could realistically make a move for him on day two of the draft.
For a team willing to invest in a big, two-way forward with legitimate NHL size and a clear developmental path, Gustafson could prove to be one of the more rewarding projects of the entire draft class. Where he ultimately lands will be one of the more interesting storylines to follow as the second day of the draft unfolds.
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