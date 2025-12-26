ECHL Players Go on Strike, Impact Felt by Jets Affiliate Norfolk Admirals

ECHL players officially went on strike Friday, forcing games across the league to be postponed and impacting NHL-affiliated clubs, including the Winnipeg Jets and their ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

The Admirals released a statement Friday afternoon confirming that Norfolk’s scheduled game against the Greensboro Swarm would not be played due to the work stoppage.

According to the team, the strike has postponed Friday’s matchup, and the Admirals emphasized that they will remain in close contact with fans as the situation develops. The organization stated it would be in direct communication with fans regarding any additional home games that may be postponed or rescheduled as a result of the strike.

The league-wide strike stems from ongoing negotiations between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players Association over a new collective bargaining agreement. Reports over the past several weeks have suggested talks have grown increasingly contentious.

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman recently described the negotiations as “fierce,” citing sources who claim individuals involved have accused one another of “unfair practices.” Friedman added that the overall tone surrounding the talks has been “pretty nasty,” and that in recent days, some players have reportedly been sent direct messages regarding the negotiations. He called it another sign that discussions have been going off the rails.

Support for ECHL players has also come from the NHL level. Earlier this week, the NHL Players’ Association released a statement saying, “The NHLPA stands in solidarity with the members of the Professional Hockey Players Association.”

It remains unclear how long the strike will last or when ECHL play may resume. Multiple reports have noted that the league could face a significant financial setback if games continue to be canceled during the holiday season, traditionally one of the ECHL’s strongest periods for attendance.

