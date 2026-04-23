Elias Salomonsson Returns As Moose Look To Save Season in Must-Win Game 2 Against Admirals
With their season on the brink, Salomonsson's return ignites hope as the Moose battle the Admirals in a do-or-die Game 2.
The Manitoba Moose are facing a must-win situation heading into Friday night as they prepare for Game 2 of their best-of-three American Hockey League playoff series against the Milwaukee Admirals.
Game 1 did not unfold the way Manitoba had hoped as the Admirals set the tone early, scoring twice in the opening period to seize control. One of those goals came from highly touted prospect Brady Martin, who recorded his first AHL playoff goal against Moose goaltender Thomas Milic. The moment added to Martin’s growing profile, coming just months after he was selected fifth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators.
Milwaukee kept the pressure on in the second period, extending the lead to 3-0 and putting the Moose in a difficult position heading into the third. Manitoba showed some pushback late, managing to get on the board, but it was not enough to spark a comeback. The Admirals secured a 4-1 victory and a 1-0 lead in the series.
Now the Moose will need a much stronger effort to keep their playoff hopes alive. There is some reason for optimism as top Winnipeg Jets defense prospect Elias Salomonsson is expected to return to the lineup, providing a boost on the blue line.
Salomonsson split his season between the NHL and AHL, recording five points and a minus-six rating in 32 games with Winnipeg, along with nine points and a minus-two rating in 29 games with Manitoba.
Manitoba’s roster remains one of the most intriguing in the AHL, featuring several high-profile prospects including Colby Barlow, Brad Lambert, Brayden Yager, Thomas Milic and Salomonsson. For fans of the Jets, the Moose have become must-watch viewing, offering a look at the organization’s future core.
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