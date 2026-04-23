Elias Salomonsson Returns As Moose Look To Save Season in Must-Win Game 2 Against Admirals

Game 1 did not unfold the way Manitoba had hoped as the Admirals set the tone early, scoring twice in the opening period to seize control. One of those goals came from highly touted prospect Brady Martin, who recorded his first AHL playoff goal against Moose goaltender Thomas Milic. The moment added to Martin’s growing profile, coming just months after he was selected fifth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators.