Elliotte Friedman Confirms Panthers Made Offer For Hellebuyck, Says End Is Near in Winnipeg

The Vezina winner's tenure in Winnipeg has reached an impasse. With the Panthers' offer sidelined, a widening list of suitors clarifies the high-stakes push to move Hellebuyck.
On Thursday, new reports came out from Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on a new episode of his podcast, 32 Thoughts. The NHL insider touched on many topics around the league, including giving one of the most concrete updates yet on the Connor Hellebuyck situation with the Winnipeg Jets.
It appears from Friedman's comments that if anyone had hope the situation could be salvaged, Hellebuyck has likely started his last game for the Jets.
Friedman referenced what some have already connected: that outside noise following Hellebuyck's return from the Olympics played a factor in souring the relationship.
"I think that there were some things that happened last season that were out of the Jets' control post-Olympics that have made this situation impossible to resolve," Friedman explained.
"I think the Jets were hopeful that maybe it would change, but I don't think that's possible at all. It was something that was out of their hands."
Because of the harsh split, and with Hellebuyck seemingly wanting out of Winnipeg at all costs, Friedman confirmed reports that the goaltender is more flexible than expected on his list of acceptable destinations.
"Hellebuyck's list of where he's willing to go is much, much wider than some of the other players who asked for trades," Friedman said, "obviously I don't think he's going to a Canadian team." Friedman explained he believes Hellebuyck simply wants to land somewhere he believes he can win.
Friedman also touched on the shifted trade landscape that's made completing a deal more difficult, echoing what other insiders have noted about certain assets no longer being available.
He confirmed that the Florida Panthers had made an offer for Hellebuyck, though several of the pieces involved have since been dealt elsewhere, including draft capital sent to Ottawa in the Brady Tkachuk trade, along with Florida's decision to move on from Evan Rodrigues to New Jersey. Florida has since pivoted to adding Jacob Markstrom in net with that avenue appearing closed.
Friedman didn't confirm whether Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was one of those players who may have added Winnipeg to a five-team no-trade list, but he did note he's aware of players in that situation making the switch to block a potential move.
As for rumored landing spots, Friedman named the Buffalo Sabres, Utah Mammoth and Carolina Hurricanes as the biggest remaining contenders, while expressing uncertainty about the New Jersey Devils. He also noted the Jets still want to compete and doesn't believe they want futures coming back in a Hellebuyck deal, wanting NHL-ready pieces instead.
Ultimately, Friedman signaled the end is likely near. "I think there's a recognition now that this has to happen and is going to happen," he said.
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