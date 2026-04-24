Fast-Growing Jets Prospect Joins AHL Moose Ahead Crucial Must-Win Playoff Game

Speedy prospect Kevin He jumps into AHL playoff action, aiming to ignite the Manitoba Moose's crucial must-win game.
On Thursday, the Winnipeg Jets announced promising young forward prospect Kevin He will take the next step in his career and join the AHL Manitoba Moose to close out the season.
He, Winnipeg's 2024 fourth-round selection, has quickly emerged as one of the organization’s most intriguing prospects. The 19-year-old Chinese-Canadian forward is coming off a breakout campaign in the Ontario Hockey League, where he showcased both scoring touch and playmaking ability across two teams.
Beginning the year with the Niagara IceDogs, He established himself as an offensive driver before being traded midseason to the Flint Firebirds. Despite the transition, his production remained consistent. He finished the season with an impressive 39 goals and 38 assists for 77 points in 60 games, underlining his ability to adapt and produce in different environments.
As part of his transition to the pro level, He will report to Manitoba and play with the Moose, who are currently in the midst of a best-of-three with Game 2 of their series on Friday against the Milwaukee Admirals, potentially giving He an immediate taste of high-stakes professional hockey.
The Jets have already shown confidence in his long-term potential. He recently signed his entry-level contract, which will keep him under team control through the 2028–29 season. The deal gives Winnipeg time to develop He’s game as he transitions from junior hockey to the faster, more physically demanding professional level.
While expectations will be measured in the short term, the organization views He as a potential value piece down the lineup. If his offensive instincts and speed translate effectively, he could evolve into a reliable and cost-effective option in the Jets’ bottom six in the coming years.
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