Finding A Way: Jets Record Point in Six Of Last Eight Games

Despite being near the bottom of the league standings, the Winnipeg Jets don't have losing in their DNA.
Although it has been a difficult season for the club, the Jets have done everything possible to stay in the postseason race. During Winnipeg’s brutal 11-game losing streak from mid-December to mid-January, four of those losses came in overtime. That pattern has continued, as even in defeat, this team forces opponents to earn it.
This is the most critical stretch of the year, and their playoff chances continue to shrink. If they fail to collect points in nearly every remaining game, the postseason will likely slip away. Still, it is an encouraging sign that they are competing at the level required during such an important stretch, but they must sustain it.
Throughout this run, the top line has led the way as the trio of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Gabriel Vilardi has combined for ten of Winnipeg’s expected goals over the eight-game span. Cole Perfetti has also contributed offensively with three goals and three assists for six points in that stretch.
Captain Adam Lowry, not typically known for his scoring, has added five assists over the same period. It has been 14 games since Lowry last scored, but he continues to help generate offense. Players deeper in the lineup are starting to make an impact as well, with timely goals from Morgan Barron, Alex Iafallo, and rookie Elias Salomonsson.
In goal, Eric Comrie has unexpectedly been the steadier presence, posting a 1.48 goals against average and a .941 save percentage in two starts. Meanwhile, regular starter Connor Hellebuyck has allowed 21 goals on 192 shots across his last four starts, resulting in a 3.51 goals against average and a .891 save percentage.
The fact that the team has still collected valuable points during this stretch, even without its top goaltender at his best, is an encouraging sign. When Hellebuyck regains form, he could provide the boost needed for a late season push that sneaks the Jets into the playoffs.
