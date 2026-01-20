Former Jets Captain Named To Prestigious Canadian Hall Of Fame

Former Winnipeg Jets captain Andrew Ladd has been inducted into the British Columbia Hockey Hall of Fame, an honor recognizing both his NHL achievements and his roots as a Maple Ridge, B.C. product.
Ladd enjoyed a 16-season National Hockey League career that spanned 1,001 regular-season games and produced 256 goals and 294 assists for 550 points, establishing him as one of the most durable and respected power forwards of his era.
Although Ladd won two Stanley Cups early in his career, first with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006 and later with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, it was his time with the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets organization that defined his legacy in Canada.
Over six seasons with the Thrashers and Jets from 2010 to 2016, Ladd played 429 regular-season games for the franchise and left a lasting statistical and cultural imprint. He ranks 17th all-time in games played for the Jets, ninth in goals with 139, 12th in assists with 166, and 11th in total points with 305.
His impact extended well beyond scoring, as he also ranks 11th in franchise history in total hits with 734 and 12th in takeaways with 215, reflecting his physical, two-way style and willingness to take on tough minutes in all situations.
Ladd’s leadership peaked during the 2014-15 season, when he led the Jets in scoring and helped guide the club to its first playoff appearance since returning to Winnipeg. That season marked a turning point for the franchise, and Ladd was widely credited with helping establish a competitive culture built on accountability, effort and consistency, traits that became hallmarks of Jets hockey in the years that followed.
Following his tenure in Winnipeg, Ladd continued his career with the New York Islanders, where he served as an alternate captain, and later with the Arizona Coyotes before injuries brought his playing days to an end. While his career included success across multiple organizations, his six seasons wearing the Jets sweater remain a defining chapter, remembered by fans for both production and leadership.
