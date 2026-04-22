Former Jets Forward Announces Retirement After Over 1,000 Games, 2 Stanley Cups

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Trevor Lewis hangs up his skates after a decorated 17-year NHL career, celebrated for his quiet impact and championship grit.
Former NHL forward Trevor Lewis officially announced his retirement on Wednesday, bringing an end to a steady and respected 17-year career defined by reliability, versatility, and championship pedigree.
Lewis, 39, spent the majority of his career with the Los Angeles Kings, where he became a trusted depth forward over 14 seasons. The Salt Lake City native finishes his NHL career with 1,034 NHL games under his belt and totaling 104 goals and 133 assists for 237 points.
While never known for high offensive totals, his consistency and defensive responsibility made him an important part of the Kings’ success, particularly during their Stanley Cup-winning seasons in 2012 and 2014.
During the Kings’ 2012 championship run, Lewis recorded nine points in 20 playoff games and followed that performance with five points in 26 games during the 2014 postseason. He played a key supporting role in both title runs as Los Angeles captured its second championship in three years. Though not a headline star, Lewis earned recognition as one of the most effective depth players on those teams.
Over his NHL career, Lewis played more than 800 games with the Kings, recording 84 goals and 107 assists for 191 points. His role was not centered on offense but on providing stability throughout the lineup, a responsibility he handled consistently.
Lewis also had a brief stint with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2020-2021 season. In 56 games with Winnipeg, he recorded five goals and five assists for 10 points while continuing to contribute in a bottom-six role. Later in his career, he spent time with the Calgary Flames before returning to Los Angeles and ultimately retiring as a member of the Kings.
Statistically, Lewis was typically a 15 to 25 point player, reaching a career high in the 2017 to 2018 season when he recorded 14 goals and 12 assists for 26 points in 68 games. While his name may not top scoring lists, Lewis leaves behind a legacy that highlights the importance of role players in championship success.
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