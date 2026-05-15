Former Jets Forward Hitting League-Best Marks in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Nikolaj Ehlers is haunting Winnipeg with a dominant postseason in Carolina. Elite tracking data proves the Danish winger has become a three-zone force fueling the Hurricanes’ title charge.
The Winnipeg Jets may be watching the Stanley Cup playoffs from home, but a familiar face is making a strong case that their decision to let him walk was a costly one.
Nikolaj Ehlers, the ninth overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft who spent a decade in Winnipeg, has hit the ground running since signing with the Carolina Hurricanes last off-season.
The 30-year-old Danish winger posted a career-best 71 points in 82 regular season games and has carried that momentum directly into the postseason, where the Hurricanes have reeled off eight straight wins to open the playoffs.
On the surface, Ehlers' playoff numbers look modest with four points in seven games but the underlying data tells a far more compelling story. Among all playoff skaters through 60-minute averages, Ehlers leads the league in slot driving plays at 17.7, ranks second in defensive zone carryouts at 20.4, and sits third in offensive zone carry-ins at 23.0.
He is also eighth in offensive zone possession time at 2:50 per 60 and 11th in rushing scoring chances at 3.54, a profile that paints the picture of a player who is doing damage at every phase of the game in all three zones.
Over ten seasons in Winnipeg, Ehlers recorded 520 points in 674 games and was a consistent offensive contributor throughout. But his best hockey appears to be happening now, in Carolina, on a team built to compete for a Stanley Cup.
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