Former Jets Goalie Announces Retirement After 11-Year NHL Run

He made his NHL debut with the Jets that year and went on to spend five seasons with the franchise, the longest stretch of his career with any team. Those five years in Winnipeg produced Hutchinson's best professional numbers, serving as a reliable backup netminder with a 43-39-11 record, a 2.65 goals against average and a .910 save percentage in 102 games. Hutchinson was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month in December of 2014.