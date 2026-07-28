Former Jets Goalie Announces Retirement After 11-Year NHL Run

From undrafted free agent to postseason hero, Michael Hutchinson hangs up his skates. The veteran netminder returns to Winnipeg this October to celebrate a career defined by resilience.
Former Winnipeg Jets goaltender Michael Hutchinson has played his last game in the NHL.
The 36-year-old is retiring after 11 seasons in the league, the Jets confirmed Monday, closing the book on a career that began, and was defined, in Winnipeg. Hutchinson will return to the city this October, when the Jets host him at their Alumni Game.
Hutchinson's NHL journey started with Winnipeg in 2013, after he signed with the club as an unrestricted free agent following three seasons splitting time between the AHL and ECHL in the Boston Bruins' system, the team that had originally drafted him in the third round of the 2008 NHL Draft.
He made his NHL debut with the Jets that year and went on to spend five seasons with the franchise, the longest stretch of his career with any team. Those five years in Winnipeg produced Hutchinson's best professional numbers, serving as a reliable backup netminder with a 43-39-11 record, a 2.65 goals against average and a .910 save percentage in 102 games. Hutchinson was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month in December of 2014.
He served behind then Jets starter Ondřej Pavelec before eventually settling in as the backup to Connor Hellebuyck, giving the Jets a dependable presence in net as the franchise built toward its playoff runs later in the decade.
After leaving Winnipeg, Hutchinson entered a well traveled stretch of his career, suiting up for the Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings.
The signature moment of Hutchinson's career outside Winnipeg came during his time with Colorado, inside the 2020 NHL postseason bubble. With Avalanche starters Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz both sidelined by injury in the second round against Dallas, Hutchinson was thrust into a Game 5 start with Colorado trailing 3-1 in the series.
He stopped 31 shots to pick up the first playoff win of his career, then backstopped the Avalanche to a Game 6 victory to force a decisive Game 7, making him just the seventh goaltender in NHL history to win his first two career starts while facing elimination.
He closed out his playing days overseas, joining SaiPa Lappeenranta of Finland's Liiga in November 2024, where he appeared in 24 games and posted a .886 save percentage and a 3.02 goals-against average in what proved to be his final professional season.
Across six organizations, Hutchinson built a career on consistency and trust, and it was in Winnipeg, where it all started, that he found his most productive years, and where he'll be welcomed back this fall.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.